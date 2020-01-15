Male Athlete of the Week: Groveton’s Josh Wheelock

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
It will be loud in Littleton’s gym when the Groveton Eagles visit Friday night in a game of top (and possibly undefeated) Division IV teams. It may not be any louder, however, than Josh Wheelock’s performances last week.
The 18-year-old Groveton senior did a little of everything in the Eagles’ three wins: 25 points Monday in a 57-51 win in Woodsville; 18 points, 12 rebounds and six assists Wednesday in a home romp over Gorham; and 16 points in a hard-fought 66-64 overtime win Friday in Farmington, making for a 6-0 team record.
