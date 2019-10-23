Male Athlete of the Week: Hazen Union’s Cody Davison

Cody Davison. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

Sidelined by a torn ACL four games into the 2018 season, Hazen senior Cody Davison has been on a tear since returning midway through this season. He has 17 goals, the last five coming in an epic final week of the regular-season.

Hazen’s 3-2 win last Thursday over Enosburg was keyed by Davison’s two goals and an assist. That led to one of the Wildcats’ biggest regular-season wins in years last Saturday, a 6-5 overtime win over top-ranked Winooski that gave the Wildcats a final record of 11-3, percentage points behind runner-up Enosburg (also 11-3) for third place in D-III.

