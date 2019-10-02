Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Lake Region's Jackson King, right, approaches the 13th green with Hartford's Brady Hathorn during the 2018 high school golf state championships at Country Club of Vermont on Wednesday. (Photo by Austin Danforth/Burlington Free Press)
From left: Gardner Auchincloss (St. J Academy), Jackson King (Lake Region Union), Quinn Snedeker (LRU), Henry Heilman (SJA) and Ranger goaltender Keith Herman battle in the box during the Hilltoppers’ 1-0 win Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Lake Region's Jackson King hits a shot on the sixth hold during a high school golf match at St. Johnsbury Country Club on Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
You’d think his favorite athlete to watch would be a golfer or soccer player. After all, Jackson King stands out in both sports, as he showed last week.
With a 2-over par 38, he led Lake Region to a win in a Sept. 23 tournament in Enosburg. The next day, he got into his soccer gear, took up his position at fullback and helped the Rangers to a 4-0 win over U-32, with the Rangers now in a four-way tie in D-II with a 5-2-1 record (as of Wednesday morning).
