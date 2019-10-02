You’d think his favorite athlete to watch would be a golfer or soccer player. After all, Jackson King stands out in both sports, as he showed last week.

With a 2-over par 38, he led Lake Region to a win in a Sept. 23 tournament in Enosburg. The next day, he got into his soccer gear, took up his position at fullback and helped the Rangers to a 4-0 win over U-32, with the Rangers now in a four-way tie in D-II with a 5-2-1 record (as of Wednesday morning).

