Male Athlete of the Week: Littleton’s Todd Krol-Corliss

Todd Krol-Corliss reacts after he hit the game-winning, buzzer-beating three-pointer as Littleton beat White Mountains 51-50 on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

Todd Krol-Corliss liked his 3-point shooting percentage – in practice. In games, well….

That changed last Friday when, with the ball airborne, the buzzer sounding and the Crusaders trailing by two points, the senior’s 3-pointer this time went in, setting off a big celebration in Littleton’s 51-50 win over White Mountains Regional that kept the Crusaders undefeated four games into the season. It was his second game-winner, recalling another two years ago against Epping.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.