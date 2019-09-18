Male Athlete of the Week: Lyndon Institute’s Matt Lazzaro

Lyndon Institute's Matt Lazzaro carries the ball during a game against Fair Haven at Robert K. Lewis Field on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

He’s paid his dues over the last two years, and it paid off last Friday for Lyndon Institute senior Matt Lazzaro.

With the offensive line showing him the way, the senior running back had his best day ever on the gridiron, shredding the Spaulding Crimson Tide defense for 227 yards on 31 carries and three touchdowns in the Vikings’ 35-26 win.

