Male Athlete of the Week: North Country Union’s Jack Young

North Country's Jack Young charges off the starting line for the boys 5K freestyle during the high school Nordic skiing state championships at Camp Ethan Allen in Jericho on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. (Photo by Austin Danforth/Burlington Free Press)
He had to think a minute on how to answer one of the questions, before coming up with a jackal.Jack Young might seem just that, however, to the other skiers on the nordic trail.
All they saw was his back last Monday as the Falcon junior won the Vermont Division I state skate championship at the Ethan Allen Range in Jericho. He had a three-second edge on the runner-up, and it followed his Feb. 21 championship in the classic state meet.
