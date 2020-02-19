Male Athlete of the Week: St. J Academy’s Hunter Verge

St. J Academy senior Hunter Verge. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

Two-hundred wins. And counting.

St. J Academy senior Hunter Verge added another notch to his remarkable high school wrestling resume, pinning three opponents at Saturday’s NVAC Dual Championships and earning career victories 199, 200 and 201.

