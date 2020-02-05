Male Athlete of the Week: St. J Academy’s Nick Guckin

Nick Guckin reacts after hitting a 25-foot 3-pointer with 3.2 seconds left to lift St. J Academy to a 55-54 win over Champlain Valley Union in a Division I clash at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

Big shot, bigger win.

That was the case for senior swingman Nick Guckin, whose heroic 25-footer jumper with 3.2 seconds left lifted St. Johnsbury to a come-from-behind 55-54 win last Thursday over then top-ranked Champlain Valley.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.