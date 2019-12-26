Male Athlete of the Week: St. Johnsbury Academy’s Logan Wendell

St. J Academy senior guard Logan Wendell. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

He was feeling it like never before last week as Hilltoppers senior guard Logan Wendell scored 30 points in last Monday’s season opener against Rice, then went off for 41 in a Friday 74-63 win over South Burlington.

It was the most he’s ever scored in three years of varsity play and, with a 20-for-22 line in free throws from that game, he was never sharper from the line either.

