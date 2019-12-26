Male Athlete of the Week: St. Johnsbury Academy’s Logan Wendell

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
He was feeling it like never before last week as Hilltoppers senior guard Logan Wendell scored 30 points in last Monday’s season opener against Rice, then went off for 41 in a Friday 74-63 win over South Burlington.
It was the most he’s ever scored in three years of varsity play and, with a 20-for-22 line in free throws from that game, he was never sharper from the line either.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.