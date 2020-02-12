Male Athlete of the Week: White Mountains Regional’s Kevin Schanlaber

WMR's Kevin Schanlaber claimed the Division II long jump title with a state-record setting mark of 21 feet, 10.75 inches at Darmouth College on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. He also finished fourth in the 55 meters. (Courtesy photo)

He didn’t just win the long-jump title – White Mountains Regional senior Kevin Schanlaber did it in record-setting fashion in last Sunday’s Division II state meet at Dartmouth College.

His leap of 21 feet 10.75 inches nicked the previous D-II mark of 21-10, and put him head and shoulders above the rest of the field. The runner-up was nearly a foot behind, and Schanlaber topped his previous best by seven and a half inches.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.