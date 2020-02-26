Male Athlete of the Week: White Mountains Regional’s Noah Dutkewych

White Mountains Regional's Noah Dutkewych stands with coach Patrick Austin after winning the N.H. Division III title at 132 pounds on Saturday at Pelham H.S. (Courtesy photo)

White Mountains Regional senior Noah Dutkewych wrapped up his Division III wrestling season in top form, and with an overtime win in the state finals that the 17-year-old called “one of the most intense I’ve ever had.”

Competing against Bow High School’s Alec Schultz in the 132-pound championship, the finalists went to overtime in a 7-7 deadlock when Dutkewych used a double-leg takedown to win the crown.

