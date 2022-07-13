Maplewood’s Natti, Stevens Ousted In Round Of 64 Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email Jul 13, 2022 13 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Sam Natti fires his tee shot during the 119th New Hampshire State Amateur on Monday, July 11, 2022. (Courtesy photo NHsportspage.com) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save RYE, N.H. — Locals Sam Natti and Spenser Stevens exited the 119th New Hampshire State Amateur Championship in the match-play Round of 64 on Wednesday at Abenaqui Country Club.The pair from Maplewood Country Club advanced to bracket play after qualifying out of the 36-hole stroke-play competition on Monday and Tuesday.Natti, the Lisbon principal, who earned the No. 12 seed, fell 2&1 to No. 53 Jack Kelley of Sky Meadow Country Club. Stevens, the No. 58 seed, nearly pulled off the upset before dropping his heads-up match to No. 7 Felcher Sokul of Abenaqui CC in extra holes (20).The Round of 32 is slated for Wednesday. Results and matchups are at: www.nhgolfassociation.org. 