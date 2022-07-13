Maplewood’s Natti, Stevens Ousted In Round Of 64
Sam Natti fires his tee shot during the 119th New Hampshire State Amateur on Monday, July 11, 2022. (Courtesy photo NHsportspage.com)

RYE, N.H. — Locals Sam Natti and Spenser Stevens exited the 119th New Hampshire State Amateur Championship in the match-play Round of 64 on Wednesday at Abenaqui Country Club.

The pair from Maplewood Country Club advanced to bracket play after qualifying out of the 36-hole stroke-play competition on Monday and Tuesday.

Natti, the Lisbon principal, who earned the No. 12 seed, fell 2&1 to No. 53 Jack Kelley of Sky Meadow Country Club.

Stevens, the No. 58 seed, nearly pulled off the upset before dropping his heads-up match to No. 7 Felcher Sokul of Abenaqui CC in extra holes (20).

The Round of 32 is slated for Wednesday. Results and matchups are at: www.nhgolfassociation.org.

