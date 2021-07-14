Maplewood’s Natti, Stevens, Raichle Exit NH Amateur

NORTH CONWAY — The local boys have exited the 118th New Hampshire Amateur Championship.
After advancing out of the 36-hole stroke play qualifier, the tournament concluded for Maplewood golfers Sam Natti, Spenser Stevens Jake Raichle in match play Round of 64 competition on Wednesday at North Conway Country Club.
No. 65 Jake Raichle lost 3 & 2 to top-seeded No. 1 Ryan Quinn of Sagamore-Hampton Golf Club. Sam Natti, the No. 17 seed, dropped a 1 UP battle with No. 48 Ryan Brown of Manchester. And Spenser Stevens, the No. 58 seed, lost 6 & 5 to No. 7 Tommy Ethier of Nashua Country Club.
The Round of 32 and Round of 16 are slated for Thursday. The quarterfinals and semifinals are scheduled for Friday and the championship concludes with a 36-hole final match on Saturday.
