Maplewood’s Natti, Stevens Reach Round Of 64 At NH State Amateur

RYE, N.H. — Locals Sam Natti and Spenser Stevens have advanced into the Round of 64 match-play tournament at the 119th New Hampshire State Amateur Championship at Abenaqui Country Club.
Natti, the Lisbon principal playing out of Maplewood Country Club, followed his first-round 75 with an even-par 72 in the second-round of stroke-play qualifying on Tuesday. He is tied for 11th.
Stevens, the former Littleton High School standout, shot a 4-over 76 on Tuesday after a first-round 81. Tied for 59th, Stevens squeezed into the 64-player match-play bracket that begins Wednesday morning.
Play in the second round was suspended late Tuesday night due to dangerous weather conditions. The few golfers still on the course will complete their rounds Wednesday morning and the brackets will be unveiled after.
First-round leader Rob Henley of Lake Sunapee and Ryan Kohler of Hooper tied for the lead at 3 under. Only five golfers went under par for their 36-hole score.
Trevor Howard, the Maplewood general manager and Littleton High School basketball coach returning to competitive action after a 10-year hiatus, followed his first-round 84 with an 81 (tied for 118th) and missed the cut. Maplewood’s Austin Cassady also missed the cut. He shot a 13-over 85 in the first round and still had a hole to play in Tuesday’s second round when play was suspended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.