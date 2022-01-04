GORHAM — A North Country staple hit a major milestone Tuesday night.
Groveton boys basketball coach Mark Collins recorded his 500th career victory, as his Eagles rolled past Division IV foe Gorham 48-25.
“I’ve had a lot of good coaches with me; my assistants have been a big part of it,” said Collins, in his 34th season leading his alma mater. “I’ve had some good players over the years. But family is the biggest thing [my wife, Louise, and kids, Tod, Kristy and Kelly]. I’ve had good support from them.”
Ben Wheelock turned in a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds while Chris Corliss had six points, 11 rebounds and five steals for the Eagles, who led 29-9 at the break. Point guard Kaden Cloutier had five rebounds, seven assists and four points in the win.
The night, however, belonged to Collins, even if he’d prefer the spotlight on his players.
A former three-sport standout at Groveton, Collins has led the Eagles to seven state titles — the first coming in 1998 and the last coming in 2017 — and 12 final four appearances over the past three-plus decades. His teams have two undefeated seasons, including a 73-game win streak from 1997-2001. He was inducted into the 2019 New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association Hall of Fame.
Among the many memorable wins, two top the list: his first championship, and the state title in 2001, when his Eagles [with son, Tod] outdueled Buddy Trask’s Colebrook team [with Trask’s son, Kevin] in overtime.
Trask, one of Collins’ closest rivals, earlier this winter reached the 600-win milestone.
“I don’t think I’ll be catching him,” Collins quipped.
The Eagles moved to 3-1 on the season.
How many more years does Collins have left in the tank?
“I don’t know,” he said. “Let’s take it one year at a time and see how I feel.”
Groveton hosts Libson on Friday night.
GROVETON (3-1): Kaden Cloutier 2-0-4, Aiden Whiting 0-6-6, Ben Wheelock 6-0-17, Luke Shannon 5-4-15, Chris Corliss 2-2-6. Totals: 15-FG 12-16-FT 48.
GORHAM (2-4): Saladino 2-0-5, Lemieux 4-0-11, Carder 2-0-5, York 2-0-4. Totals: 10-FG 0-3-FT 25.
GR 14 15 6 13 — 48
GO 2 7 6 10 — 25
3-Point FG: Gr 6 (Wheelock 5, Shannon); Go 5 (Lemieux 3, Saladino, Carder 1). Team Fouls: Gr 5, Go 11.
