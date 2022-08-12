ST. JOHNSBURY — The Hilltoppers have hired within, promoting Jason Marks to fill the girls’ soccer head coaching position which had been held by Beth Choiniere for the past three seasons.
Marks joined Choiniere’s staff last season and fit right in.
“Initially, what intrigued me most about the position was seeing what high school soccer looks like in Vermont and how it differs from what I grew up with,” he said. “I really enjoyed the time I spent working with the team [last year]. It just felt like something I wanted to be a part of.”
Marks grew up in Connecticut, graduating from Newtown High School in 2011 and continuing his soccer career at Lyndon State College while also pursuing a degree in Elementary Education. A two-year captain, Marks served as a leader on the field and then as a leader on the sidelines following his fourth and final season. He rejoined the program as an assistant/goalkeeper coach for three years and spent the summers back in Conn. coaching ‘Soccer Shots,’ a program for 3-8-year-olds.
“My coaching philosophy is to promote a team environment in which athletes support and push each other to be the best student-athlete, teammate and community member that they can,” Marks said. “As a coach, I try to help players understand why we are doing something in practice and how it ties to a game. An important part of developing soccer IQ is understanding how the game works and how they can impact the game in various ways.”
In 2016, Marks moved to Vermont full-time, accepting a position as a Kindergarten teacher at St. Johnsbury School while also progressing his coaching career. He volunteered with the Caledonia Flood team and in 2019 began coaching the 7/8 team at St. J — a spot on the Hilltoppers sideline soon followed.
“Since I started as an assistant coach last year, I felt the athletics culture at SJA was different than anything I had been a part of before,” he said. “The way each program shows support and pride for all SJA athletic teams was something I hadn’t really seen before.”
He recalled an example earlier this month where his team had asked if they could push their practice time to later in the day so that they could support the boys’ team during a scrimmage.
“To me, what makes the culture so special is the sense of community and shared purpose,” he said.
A benefit to promoting within the program is that Marks has already built rapport with his team. He says, instead of spending his first year getting acquainted and introducing how he wants things to operate, that effort and energy is instead being applied to a focus of getting the players better and ready for the season. Also, all three of last year’s assistants are returning and have helped make the transition go smoothly.
“I accepted the position because I enjoy helping athletes recognize their full potential, not just on the field, but off the field,” Marks said. “I was fortunate to have some really great coaches growing up that had a positive impact on my life, and helped shape who I am today. I hope to have that same sort of impact on the young people in our community, and I feel this position gives me the opportunity to do that.”
St. J went 5-9 last season and suffered a first-round exit, a 1-0 loss to fifth-seeded MMU. Marks is placing a premium on both team continuity and individual development as the Hilltoppers chase their first postseason victory in five years.
“The Metro is very competitive, but we have high expectations for ourselves and we believe we have what it takes to compete for the top spot.
“I think the best case scenario for our first season is that we grow as a team, we grow our presence in the community and we accomplish the goals we set out for ourselves as a team come the start of preseason — whatever those may be,” Marks said.
St. J will host Montpelier for a preseason scrimmage on August 25 at 6 p.m. before kicking off its season on the road at Burr & Burton on Sep. 2 at 4:30.
