PLYMOUTH — Woodsville’s comeback attempt fell just short and its chance at a softball three-peat ended Wednesday night.
Delaney Traffle belted a two-run home run in the fifth inning and fifth-seeded Mascenic stunned top-seeded Woodville 8-7 in a back-and-forth Division IV semifinal at Plymouth State on a cold, drizzly evening.
The Vikings scored seven runs in the fourth and fifth innings to bolt ahead, then held off the hard-charging Engineers to reach the state championship game. Mascenic (15-4), making its first appearance in a state final since a D-III showing in 2017, will face No. 2 Portsmouth Christian (16-2) on Saturday at PSU.
Kat Davis went the distance for the Vikings, giving seven runs on nine hits with 12 strikeouts.
Mackenzie Griswold of WHS allowed eight runs on 10 hits with four strikeouts.
Dory Roy (3-for-4, double, three RBIs), Griswold (double, RBI) and Makayla Walker all had multiple hits for the Engineer attack.
Down 8-4 in the sixth, Woodsville rallied for three runs on an Eliza Wagstaff RBI single and a Dory Roy two-run double. The threat ended when an Engineer runner was caught in a rundown at third base.
Woodsville (16-2) went down in order in the bottom of the seventh to end its two-year reign atop the division.
“We battled hard throughout the game,” said Engineer coach Dana Huntington, the 2023 D-IV coach of the year. “I am proud of the effort. Sometimes it’s just not meant to be.”
Trailing 2-0, Mascenic surged ahead with a four-run fourth. Leah St. John (triple), Ava Crook (triple) and Emma Cargill all produced RBI hits.
Woodsville got two runs back in the bottom of the fourth to square the game 4-all before the Vikings jumped ahead 7-4 in the fifth and tacked on another in the sixth.
Saturday’s championship is set for 4:30 p.m.
VERMONT
DIVISION IV
No. 3 BLUE MOUNTAIN 8, No. 2 RICHFORD 6
In Richford, talk about a two-out rally.
The Bucks produced one for the ages.
Blue Mountain scored seven runs in the sixth inning, all with two outs, to rocket past Richford in the Division IV semifinals on Wednesday.
Jade Lamarre went 3-for-3 with two triples and two RBIs and Karli Blood added two doubles and two RBIs as the Bucks (14-3) secured their first trip to a final since 2019.
“Our bats woke up and Richford couldn’t stop us,” BMU coach KJ Beck said. “Our girls never gave up.”
The Bucks meet defending champion and top-seeded West Rutland (15-3) at Castleton University on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Krya Nelson collected a double and two RBIs, Mya Christy had a double among her two hits and an RBI and Kaylee Hamlett knocked in a run to help BMU.
Nelson went the distance in the circle, allowing six runs (one earned) and nine hits with two walks and eight strikeouts.
Vanessa Cunningham had three RBIs for the Rockets. Talia McCray pitched 6.2 innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits with 10 Ks. Kyrielle Deuso allowed four earned runs on four hits in .1 innings.
Down 2-1 with two outs in the top of the sixth, BMU’s Christy doubled to score Lamarre to even the game 2-all. After a walk to Lauren Joy, Richford pulled McCray and went to Dueso in the circle.
Then Blue Mountain went bonkers.
Blood laced a double to center to score Christy and Nelson followed with a two-run double to score Joy and Blood to put the Bucks up 5-2. BMU added three more runs in the frame to take an 8-2 cushion.
Richford scored once in the bottom of the sixth and after McCray returned to pitch a scoreless top of the seventh, the Rockets rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh for the final margin.
Both teams finished with nine hits.
The Bucks now take aim at the program’s first championship since 2015. The Golden Horde, who beat Richford last season in the finals and Blue Mountain in the 2019 title tilt, are without standout pitcher and hitter Peyton Guay, who tore her ACL earlier this season.
“We need to focus and not give up any big innings,” Beck said of Saturday. “We need to jump out to the lead first and have confidence that we can win.”
