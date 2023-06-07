PLYMOUTH — Woodsville’s comeback attempt fell just short and its chance at a softball three-peat ended Wednesday night.

Delaney Traffle belted a two-run home run in the fifth inning and fifth-seeded Mascenic stunned top-seeded Woodville 8-7 in a back-and-forth Division IV semifinal at Plymouth State on a cold, drizzly evening.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.