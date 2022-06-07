LYNDON CENTER — Wyatt Mason was in a tough spot.
The right-hander had issued four straight walks in the top of the first inning and Lyndon trailed 1-0.
Then he dug deep and pitched a gem.
Mason allowed one hit and struck out 11 in 5.2 innings as No. 2 Lyndon beat No. 6 Hartford 5-1 in a Division II semifinal at McDonald Family Field on Tuesday.
Trevor Lussier delivered the decisive two-run single as the Vikings (16-3) advanced to the finals for the first time since winning the D-II crown in 2009. They will face top-seeded Spaulding in the title game at Centennial Field (date and time TBD).
“It’s the best feeling in the world,” Lussier said. “I don’t think I’m going to stop smiling all week. Every day in the batting cage, every day in the field, it’s all been for this.”
A freshman pitching in the biggest game of his young career, Mason struck out the first batter he faced, then walked four straight to give Hartford a 1-0 lead with the bases loaded in the top of the first.
It could have been rust, considering it was his first appearance on the mound after a bout with the flu.
However, he showed poise under pressure and struck out Hartford seniors Drew Martin and Noah Arsenault to get out of the jam.
“I felt stuck. I felt like I was going to walk everybody after those four I just walked. Then I did a little bit of adjusting on the mound and I fit in pretty well,” Mason said.
His catcher, Lussier, was not surprised.
“He’s been working his butt off all year,” Lussier said. “The one part of the game we’ve been working on with [Mason] is mental toughness. That’s something that you just can’t get from practice. That’s something that you have to get from game experience.”
A senior, Lussier was a steadying presence for Mason behind the plate.
He also delivered the hit of the game in the bottom of the first.
With one out and two on, facing a two-strike count, the All-Capital first-team selection hit a ground ball up the middle to give LI the lead for good.
“I got to first and it was the happiest I’ve ever been,” he said.
While it wasn’t one of his trademark power shots, it was another example of Lussier’s clutch hitting, said LI head coach Jeremy Wheeler.
“Trevor has been such an anchor for this team. It seems like, in a big spot, he’s up at the plate every time. And he comes through for us more often than not,” Wheeler said. “He’s a big-time hitter and he shows up for these big games.”
Lyndon finished with nine hits led by Carsen McQuade (two hits, RBI), Cam Berry (hit, RBI), Mason (hit, RBI) and Lussier (hit, two RBI).
LI reliever Whit Steen pitched the final 1.1 innings to earn the save.
Hartford starting pitcher Matt Hayes struck out nine, walked one and allowed nine hits in six innings.
The Hurricanes (9-9) had three hits, one apiece from Joey Beggs, Zach Johnson and Hayes.
For coach Wheeler, the trip to Centennial Field will be a happy return.
He was an assistant coach in 2009 when LI made its last D-II finals appearance, a 9-0 win over Mt. Abraham.
Now, after 13 years away, the Vikings are back on the big stage.
“It’s exciting. These kids have worked really hard,” said Wheeler, whose squad was stopped by U-32 ace Owen Kellington (a fourth-round MLB draft pick) in last year’s quarterfinals. “We ran into a buzzsaw when Kellington pitched against us last year, but we came back hungrier than ever, and were determined to get to Centennial. So it feels really good to get there.”
NOTES: Lyndon No. 1 starting pitcher Austin Wheeler, the Capital Division Co-Player of the Year, will be available for the championship game. He finished the regular season with a 3-1 record, a .70 ERA and 40 Ks in 20 innings. … LI lost to Spaulding on May 23, 11-3, in their only regular-season matchup. … Spaulding is making its second straight finals appearance. The Tide lost to U-32 in last year’s championship game 5-0. … LI assistant coach Buddy Lamothe was the staff ace the last time the Vikings reached the title game. Commenting on Mason, he said, “He doesn’t only have the physical talent, he’s got the mental side of it, too. Like all pitchers, he was getting frustrated. Walk after walk after walk [in the first inning]. Me being a pitcher, I know how that is when you’re just trying everything to throw a strike. So it showed a lot that he was able to come back in that second inning and shut them down, and go into the sixth inning throwing like he did. You don’t see a pitcher at any age throw four walks in the first inning and then continue into the sixth and not let up another run. That’s huge.”
