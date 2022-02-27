BARRE — Senior guard Maggie McKearin scored a game-high 16 points to lead top-seeded Proctor past fourth-seeded Danville, 41-20, in a Division IV semifinal at Barre Auditorium on Monday.
Isabel Greb and Laci French combined to add 17 for the the two-time defending champion Phantoms (18-1), who won their 18th straight and advanced to Saturday’s state final.
A year after their finals match-up was canceled (Danville forfeited due to COVID cases) the two teams finally met at The Aud. Proctor took control early.
McKearin scored all 16 of her points in the the first half as the Phantoms led 14-6 after the first quarter and 27-12 at the break.
A career 1,000 point scorer, McKearin made her presence felt on both ends of the floor.
“Maggie is a solid player. Her defensive intensity made it difficult to get the ball down low,” said DHS head coach Nick DeCaro.
In the second half Meghan Cole scored a bucket with 3:30 remaining in the third quarter to spark a 14-0 Proctor run.
French made back-to-back threes during that stretch at the Phantoms extended their lead to 41-15.
Meanwhile Proctor played smothering defense.
The Phantoms used their speed and athleticism to force 27 Danville turnovers and hold the Bears (43 points per game) to their lowest scoring total of the season.
“We try to fly to the ball, get deflections. We don’t have a lot of size but we have a couple of kids who are long, have good length. Just try to get our hands on passes and then scrap for it. Probably the best defensive effort we’ve had all year,” said Proctor head coach Joe McKearin.
Added DeCaro, “We struggled to get the ball through the trap at half court and just turned it over too many times.”
It ends an impressive season for the Bears (16-6).
The 2021 runners-up, Danville started the season 2-5, but reeled off 14 straight victories.
It was the program’s first appearance at The Aud since 2013. Last season the semifinals were hosted by the higher seed (Danville beat West Rutland) and the finals match-up against Proctor was canceled by COVID.
“The girls had a terrific season,” DeCaro said. “We started out slow this season, I think we needed to learn to play together again. Once the calendar hit 2022 we really took off. We had a really good run toward the end of the season we really hit our stride.”
Laci Sandvil had six points to lead the Bears. Teammates Ava Marshia (5) and Colleen Flinn combined for nine.
Danville graduates six seniors: Allie Beliveau, Flinn, Laci Sandvil, Rylie Cadieux, Marshia and Zoe Crocker.
“Extremely proud of this group, they helped to bring our girls program back up and set a new expectation for our teams going forward.”
Proctor will meet the winner of No. 3 West Rutland and No. 3 Blue Mountain for the championship on Saturday at noon in Barre.
DHS (16-6): Colleen Flinn 2-04, Laci Sandvil 2-0-6, Rylie Cadieux 1-0-2, Ava Marshia 2-0-5, Sadie Young 0-1-1, Zoe Crocker 1-0-2. Totals: 8-FG 1-5-FT 20.
PHS (18-1): McKearin 4-7-16, French 3-0-8, Cale 2-0-4, Greb 4-1-9, Davine 2-0-4. Totals: 15-FG 8-17 FT 41.
DHS 6 6 3 5 — 20
PHS 14 13 4 10 — 41
3-Point FG: D 3 (Sandvil 2, Marshia); P 3 (French 2, McKearin). Team Fouls: D 17, P 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.