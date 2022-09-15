Meet St. J’s Hillary Gerardi, Fastest Woman To Traverse Legendary Haute Route

Want to meet a skyrunning champion? Hillary Gerardi will be back in Vermont at the end of the month.
St. Johnsbury native Hillary Gerardi, an acclaimed high mountain athlete who now lives in Chamonix, France, will be the featured guest to kick off the Vermont Ski and Snowboard Museum’s 2022-24 Red Bench Speaker Series. The event in Stowe is slated for Sept. 29 at 6:30 p.m.
With French ski mountaineering partner, Valentine Fabre, Gerardi set the first women’s speed record for skiing the legendary high alpine route, Le Haute Route, between Chamonix and Zermatt, Switzerland in 2021. They covered 26,000 feet of mountainous terrain and 66 miles of glaciers in just over 26 hours, a feat that takes the average skier five or six days.
In a casual back-and-forth interview format with moderator Peggy Shinn, Gerardi will discuss how a kid growing up in St. Johnsbury who graduated from Middlebury College ended up living in Chamonix and became a pre-eminent skyrunning champion. A Q&A with the audience will follow.
Skyrunners practice a sport that pushes their limits where the earth meets the sky, running in mountains above 6,500 feet in altitude, with an incline over 30% and the difficulty of climbing is not more than a II° grade. This month, she again set a record winning time for the prestigious Italian Trofeo Kima skyrunning race.
When not racing, Gerardi works at the Research Center for Alpine Ecosystems (CREA Mont-Blanc) in Chamonix, France. She’s a sponsored Black Diamond Equipment athlete.
Shinn is a senior contributor to TeamUSA.org and has covered seven Olympic Games. An award-winning writer, she has contributed to just about every North American ski magazine that’s been published in the last 25 years. Her second book, World Class: The Making of the U.S. Women’s Cross-Country Ski Team (2018) delved into how the current U.S. women’s cross-country ski team began finishing on the podium and is a look at what it can take to build an effective team. She lives in Rutland with her husband and daughter and a full quiver of skis.
