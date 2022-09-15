Meet St. J’s Hillary Gerardi, Fastest Woman To Traverse Legendary Haute Route
Buy Now

St. Johnsbury native Hillary Gerardi, an accomplished skyrunner and Black Diamond sponsored mountain athlete, will be in Stowe at the end of the month. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

Want to meet a skyrunning champion? Hillary Gerardi will be back in Vermont at the end of the month.

St. Johnsbury native Hillary Gerardi, an acclaimed high mountain athlete who now lives in Chamonix, France, will be the featured guest to kick off the Vermont Ski and Snowboard Museum’s 2022-24 Red Bench Speaker Series. The event in Stowe is slated for Sept. 29 at 6:30 p.m.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.