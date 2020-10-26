Meigs Hauls In 717-Pound Moose

Camdyn Meigs has his first big-game harvest, hauling in a 717-pound moose with a 40-inch rack.
Ernie Emmerson received the permit, the guide was Ernie’s nephew, Hugh Flynn, and Meigs, the second shooter, shot the moose at 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 19 off Toad Pond Road in Morgan. The second and final shot was at 6:15. The moose had traveled down a ravine over 2,000 feet. Extraction was completed with two ATVs, two winches and six very rugged men after midnight.
