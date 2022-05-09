Melhuish Replaces Gunn As North Country Hoops Coach

NEWPORT — Jeremiah Melhuish is North Country’s next varsity boys basketball coach, the school announced in an email Saturday morning. He succeeds longtime leader John Gunn, who stepped down this winter after 18 seasons.
Melhuish, a history teacher at North Country, has several years of coaching experience, including as an assistant varsity coach at Enosburg High School, a sub-varsity coach at NCU, and most recently two seasons as the boys varsity assistant under Gunn.
“Jeremiah Melhuish is an outstanding educator that has played a significant role in the success of our boys basketball program at North Country over the past several years,” Falcons athletic director Phil Joyal said. “He has a strong knowledge base and understanding of the game, a relentless work ethic, and he understands the importance of building and maintaining a positive culture that is essential to any successful program.”
Under Gunn, the Falcons enjoyed major success the past few seasons, including earning the No. 1 seed in the D-II tournament the past two seasons.
“I first want to thank coach Gunn for all that he has given to the North Country basketball program, our athletes and basketball community,” Falcons athletic director Phil Joyal said. “I am not sure people realize the type of commitment and dedication it takes to lead a high school program, and to have done it for 18 years required a tremendous sacrifice. He leaves a strong boys basketball program that has made three consecutive trips to the Division II Final Four and more importantly, a culture that will have a lasting impact on his athletes and coaches.
Gunn on Twitter wrote of Melhuish: “NCU basketball is in great hands with coach Melhuish taking over as head coach. He is prepared, passionate, committed and much more.”
