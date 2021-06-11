ST. JOHNSBURY — First, BFA-St. Albans. Then Hartford.
Now, all that remains for the St. Johnsbury Academy lacrosse team is a win on Saturday over Green Mountain Valley School (GMV), and the Hilltoppers in the playoffs will have defeated all the teams that beat them in the regular season.
Included in that latter scenario, the Division II championship.
After a memorable 11-10 semifinal over top seed Hartford, the Hilltoppers and GMV meet at 3 p.m. at Burlington High School for the state championship.
“The girls are excited,” SJA coach Tom Forster said. “At practice [on Thursday], I was thinking they might be a little flat after Hartford, but they weren’t. They were having fun, and they’re looking forward to the game.” SJA was also in the 2019 final, with Vergennes winning 10-9. The 2020 season was shut down because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The team is seeking to maintain on Saturday the level of play its hit in the postseason.
“The Hartford game was the best I’ve seen us play in five years of coaching,” Forster noted. “In the first game [an 18-7 Hartford win April 20], they beat us to almost every ground ball, and [top scorer Zoe Pfeiffer] had six goals. [Thursday], we won about 50% of the ground balls, and we completely shut down [Pfeiffer], holding her to one goal. Our defense worked so hard. [Seniors] Ruby Yerkes and Sierra Shippee were really solid on D, and Clara [junior goalie Clara Andre] was just lights out. We fought so hard for the ground balls.”
The game had everything. The 7-4 first-half lead Hartford had was the largest for either team all day, Forster noted. St. J then scored the last three of the half, the equalizer coming “at the very conclusion of the first half,” on a goal by senior Ella Ceppetelli for a 7-7 tie. It was one of four for Ceppetelli, whose total was matched by sophomore Sophia Shippee in the game.
The end of the second half was similar to the first half. With the teams trading goals evenly. The Hurricanes grabbed a 10-9 lead, and were stalling, Forster said, with about two minutes left. “We put a high-pressure defense on them, and Ruby Yerkes somehow found the energy to get the ball and get it to Sophia.”
Making a short story shorter, Shippee scored twice on penalty shots in the last 34 seconds of the game. The winner came with 4.8 seconds left, as a shocked Hurricanes team looked on.
The infractions whistled against them were “shooting-space violations,” Forster said. In lacrosse penalty shots, “you have a defender on either side of you,” he explained, as opposed to a soccer one, where you shoot the ball from a stationary position.
After Sophia tied the game 10-10 with 34 seconds left, she got the ball back off the faceoff, “and she knows what she’s doing, she took the ball back downfield,” and eventually, teammate Mairen Tierney picked up a loose ball “and shot it over to Sophia,” who again drew a shooting-space violation and again converted the penalty shot to complete the rally and secure the finals berth, coach Forster said.
It leads to the Saturday championship, and “the most critical thing is, stay with our strengths,” Forster said. “GMV crushed us before, they stepped all over us” in a 19-4 win May 1. “Then Hartford beat them this season and we beat Hartford.
“The girls have been working every day on draws. It makes a huge difference in how a game goes, and it’s probably the best preparations we could have,” he added. “Maren Nitsche, Grace Clark and Avery Tomczyk are all solid on the draw.”
The team goes into the title tilt focused, he said. “It’s a little easier when you’re not expected to win,” he noted. “We beat St. Albans and Hartford when they were expected to win. We’ll need our superior stick skills, we’ll be patient and wait for our opportunities on offense, and we’ll play ridiculous defense,” he said with a laugh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.