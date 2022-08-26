LITTLETON — Years ago, Andrew Harper told his first-grade teacher he wanted to be an NFL player.
He didn’t quite make it that far, but he still plays football on Sundays.
He’s not only a player, but also president, commissioner and simply do-it-all man for the Littleton Flag Football League.
Harper wouldn’t change it for anything.
“This league is the world to me,” he said. “I have a beautiful wife and family, a job and the LFFL. That is my life.”
It’s an adult men’s league, played from June through October, that gets bigger and better every year. Harper took over as commissioner when the league was still in Whitefield; it began in Lancaster where it only had four teams and 30 players, then moved to Whitefield for two years and is now in its second year in Littleton.
“The league has morphed and transformed over the years into something pretty special,” Harper said, adding that keeping the league at Littleton’s David E. Stoddard Field is the long-term plan.
“I had a goal of moving us to Littleton so we could be in a more centralized location and grow our community,” Harper said. “Man, oh, man, has it taken off.”
LFFL now has eight teams and over 130 players from four different states — New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine and Massachusetts — and 44 different towns.
“We’ve got guys driving 2+ hours every Sunday to play in the league,” Harper said. “It’s pretty cool.”
It’s a league that draws interest from all over New England and has created friendships that go beyond the painted white lines.
“The thing that makes this league so unique and special is that we’re literally a big family,” Harper said. “Yes, everyone wants to win their games and it is competitive, but at the same time, everyone roots for each other. We involve our families, friends, and members of the community.
“I’ve played in tournaments in a league in Mass. and everyone just trash talks each other and acts like children. We don’t do that here. We look out for one another. We use our strength in numbers to help each other out.”
Recently, one of the player’s grandfather was hit by a truck. Harper put out a post on the league’s social media page asking for help paying medical bills and in just a couple of days, $700 was raised. There is also a player who was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and an ongoing fundraiser has brought in almost $1,000 for that cause.
Taking care of the “family” of players, but also supporting the community is a mission for the league, too. Last year, $1,500 was raised and donated to local veterans’ charities as part of that initiative.
“We make Sundays about football, family, community and country,” Harper said. “Everyone feels welcome and a part of our league — players and fans alike.”
And they do have fans, by the way.
The LFFL’s Facebook page has over 500 followers and Harper estimates each game day draws about 200 players and supporters. The social media page provides content such as weekly recap highlight videos and game/season-long statistics. Those stats are compiled and used to create “Fantasy Rankings” to keep track of player performances.
“That drew in quite a bit of people to reach out and join,” Harper said.
Social media has also been used recently as an outlet for league members to share their stories of how they became involved and why it is important. Harper’s story is quite powerful.
Originally from Kansas, his family moved to Pelham, N.H. when he was 11; Harper moved to Littleton back in 2015. While in recovery, Harper said he spent the first few months of his sobriety wondering: ‘what is a 28-year-old sober person supposed to do for fun?’
A gifted athlete growing up, including a multi-state champion-winning wrestler in high school, football had always been his favorite sport. During his junior year, a neck injury ended his football career. That was until a year into his sobriety when he was asked to join a flag football league and won the championship in his first season.
“From that season on, I’ve been hooked,” Harper said. “It’s exactly what I needed. I had something to look forward to every week, something to keep my focus on and something fun to be excited about.”
A leadership role opened up in the league in 2020, and Harper jumped at the opportunity. Since then, he has risen the league to new heights.
“The goal was to become legit,” he said. “New location, new name, new logo and big dreams of growing our small football community.”
“Filming everyone on Sundays, taking pictures, getting to know everyone on a more personal level, highlighting players, boosting up the younger players’ confidence, getting others involved in leadership roles, showing appreciation and gratitude for what this league and everyone in it has done for me and my life. It’s given me a chance to use my creative side and come up with new, fun and exciting ideas for people to enjoy during the weekdays between games.”
Part of becoming “legit,” included gaining sponsorships. The league now has over 20 local sponsors which help pay for uniforms and expenses.
While Harper’s duties and responsibilities are lengthy, he acknowledges that he’s got a strong supporting cast around him. Josiah Young, VP of Operations, works as Harper’s right-hand man and is joined on the league’s board of directors by Ben Fregeau, Collin Gillespie and Griffen Northrop. Cassandra Augstein keeps the stats and Bambi Law is the head of fundraising. Harper’s wife, Casey, and brother, Tyler, are integral parts of the operation as well.
“We also have two captains per team,” Harper said. “We have a group chat of all the league’s captains and we communicate regularly. A lot of what we make for decisions is done by a voting system in the captains’ chat. That’s another thing that makes us unique, everyone gets a say in what we do.”
Even with the league’s tremendous growth in such little time, Harper dreams of taking it further. In addition to adding more teams next season, he also wants to eventually add kids’ divisions and a co-ed league.
“Football isn’t prominent up here and there’s really not many places to play,” he said. “My dream is to make a league you can start playing in when you’re a kid and stay in the same league, moving up through the divisions as you get older.
“Most sports you play in as a kid, you play until high school, and if you’re good enough, into college. But then you’re all done. I want to make an LFFL where you can start at 8 years old and play until you’re in your 50s — if your body lets you.”
Harper says the league is open to anyone and everyone, all they have to do is reach out; which can be done through LFFL’s Facebook page, email: littletonflagfootballleague@gmail.com or a direct Facebook message to him.
One thing is for sure, he promises that there isn’t another league out there like this one.
“When you come to the field, it’s not just about playing football. It’s about an experience you can’t find anywhere else. It’s literally a place like no other. It’s a place where a son can throw his dad a touchdown pass and play on a team together. Brothers can be teammates or rivals if they choose. Friends can reunite and with old high school or college buddies and play the game they played together when they were younger. All of those are possible in one 50-minute game.
“The LFFL is about people. It’s about unity. We’re just a big family that gets together to be a part of something bigger than ourselves.”
