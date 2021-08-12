Riley Miller’s scintillating summer continues.
The Kirby teenager’s latest downhill mountain biking victory came Sunday in Mountain Creek, New Jersey — the 16-year-old professional rider capturing the crown at the USA Cycling National Downhill Series No. 2.
The course was rocky, dusty and one of the most technically challenging that Miller has competed on. She felt strong during practice and took first place during seeding on Saturday. In Sunday’s final, Miller put down a solid run to take gold in the Junior Pro/Open category by over 7 seconds, her first win in the National Downhill Series.
Miller, who rides for Liv Racing Collective, earned a coveted national championship earlier this summer, winning the 15-16-year-old junior women downhill title in Colorado. She also took the silver medal in the women’s open/pro class division at Saturday’s Red Bull Raw slalom, a head-to-head event on July 17.
Miller next competes in the East Coast Junior MTB Championships at Blue Mountain, Pennsylvania this coming weekend. She will compete in both the enduro and downhill events.
Miller will then head overseas. Leaving Aug. 27, Miller will spend five weeks in Europe competing in the Enduro World Series. Her travels will take her to France, Italy, Switzerland and Scotland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.