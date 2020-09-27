Miller Races To Downhill Gold In West Virginia

Mountain biking phenom Riley Miller continues to shine.
The Kirby teenager’s most recent victory came last Sunday at the USA Cycling National Downhill Series race in Snowshow, West Virginia. She took gold in the category 1 U18 class, which included some of the best downhill racers from around the country. Miller won by 13.4 seconds, a huge margin in downhill events. She would have placed fifth in the pro women’s class with that time.
Miller, 15, continues to race for Liv Cycling, the only Enduro World Series all-female race team, and currently attends Lyndon Institute. Her next races will be in Mountain Creek, New Jersey for the Eastern States Cup Downhill and Enduro Series finals later in October.
Back in July, Miller earned her first victory in the pro women’s class, an enduro gold at the Eastern States Cup Enduro and Downhill race in Pennsylvania.
