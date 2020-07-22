Riley Miller continues her ascent in the world of downhill mountain bike racing.
The 15-year-old Kirby native raised the bar again this past weekend in Pennsylvania, taking enduro gold at the Eastern States Cup Enduro and Downhill race at Blue Mountain Resort.
More impressively, it was Miller’s first victory in the Pro Women’s Class — the St. Johnsbury Academy sophomore beating out older competitors with World Cup-level experience to claim the $500 cash prize.
A perennial contender on the amateur circuits, Miller became a professional rider this season.
“I was just hoping to be on the podium,” Miller told liv-cycling.com. “I was so psyched to take gold. In the downhill race, I knew the competition was going to be steep. Fortunately, I felt sold during practice and in my pre-run, which gave me much-needed confidence during the race.”
In Saturday’s Enduro event on the rugged Blue Mountain course in the Pocono Mountains, Miller strung together fast times on all five downhill stages, including a win in stage four. She edged runner-up Mazie Hayden by 7.1 seconds in just over 19 minutes of racing (19:05).
Miller backed up the victory with a fourth-place finish in Sunday’s downhill race, 12 seconds back of winner Frida Ronning.
It was Miller’s first competition in four months because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In her last race in March, Miller won a pair of U21 gold medals at the North American Continental Enduro in Windrock, Tennessee.
“Super stoked to be behind the tape again after a looong spring/early summer hiatus,” Miller said on the website pinkbike.com. “It was a blast hanging with my race family and to take top podium was icing on the cake.”
Riley is the daughter of Westerly and Eric Miller. Her 12-year-old brother, Simon, races mountain bikes as well (he took bronze in the U15 Enduro on Saturday at Blue Mountain).
Riley, who earned a silver medal at the USASA Skiercross Nationals in 2017, is also an alpine ski racer at St. J Academy in the winter.
But mountain biking is her passion and she’s flipped it into a budding pro career.
Growing up riding Kingdom Trails, she began racing with the IdeRide program out of East Burke. Now she is the youngest member of the Liv Racing squad, the only Enduro World Series all-female race team that brings together 17 exceptional female athletes from around the world, including triathletes, road cyclists, cross country and enduro mountain bike racers.
Up next for Miller, she’s cruising in a retrofitted trailer (to sleep/cook/camp) to this weekend’s ESC event at Glen Park in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania. She won the U19 Enduro there last summer.
Miller, who trains off the bike with Chris Gagnon of Cross Cycle Fitness & Adventures in East Burke, is hoping for a grand conclusion to the 2020 season.
Pending COVID-19 restrictions, she’s slated to compete in Austria/Slovenia on Oct. 3, in France on Oct. 17, in Colombia on Nov. 6 and in Chile on Nov. 14.
