LYNDONVILLE — Chloe Ducharme of Milford High School in New Hampshire committed to the Northern Vermont University-Lyndon softball program for the 2022-23 season, the school announced Thursday.
Ducharme, a catcher and utility player, is a two-year varsity player for Milford. In 2021, Ducharme and the Spartans were the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association Division II runners-up. Ducharme has also been active on the travel softball circuit, playing most recently for the Spinners 18U team. She batted .478 during the fall 2021 travel season.
Ducharme is also an accomplished vocalist. She represented Milford in the 2021 All-New England Festival Chorus and regularly performed the National Anthem at her high school’s soccer and hockey games.
NVU-Lyndon head coach Kevin Valentine has been impressed with Ducharme’s development and likes her versatility. “I watched Chloe improve a lot over the summer in travel ball and she will bring energy and passion to our softball program. Chloe is primarily a catcher but can also be used as a utility player which is definitely something we look for in our recruits.”
Ducharme is excited to become a Hornet.
“When I visited the campus, I fell in love instantly,” she said. “Coach Valentine and a few of the current players made me feel like I already belonged there. It was such a tight-knit community and I’m all for it.”
Ducharme joins Hannah Corvino of Milford, N.J., and Allusion Hixon of Columbus, Ga., in NVU-Lyndon’s 2022-23 recruiting class.
