ST. JOHNSBURY — Mini-Metro basketball tryouts are set for this Saturday, Oct. 30 at the St. Johnsbury Academy Field House.
Seventh- and eighth-grade girls tryouts are set for 12:30-1:30 p.m., with 7/8 grade boys tryouts to follow from 2-3 p.m.
“This program is for experienced players looking to travel with a select team and play some of the top athletes in the state,” St. J Recreation Director Joe Fox stated, adding that up to 10 players will be selected for each team.
Mini-Metro basketball is meant as a supplement to an athlete’s school team, not as a replacement. “Athletes should make their school team the priority,” Fox noted. “We have found this to be a quality and fun experience for those that love to compete in the sport of basketball.”
Masks will be required of all participants. “We are unsure if the league will require vaccinations at this time. We’ll know more on Nov. 1,” Fox said.
All Mini-Metro games will be held on Sundays, starting Nov. 14. Program fees are $155 if players make the team, Fox said, adding that players “must attend the tryout to be considered.”
For more info contact Fox at jfox@stjacademy.org, or call 802-751-2304.
