MMU Boys, Essex Girls Win; NCU’s Fortin Cracks Top 10 At State Decathlon

BURLINGTON — The Mt. Mansfield boys and the Essex girls are 2023 Vermont High School Decathlon state champions.
South Burlington’s Vaughn Larkin (6,002) was the individual male winner and Essex’s Genevieve Brzoza (5,010) took the girls crown.
North Country’s Josi Fortin was the lone local to crack the individual top 10, placing ninth after accumulating a score of 3,955.
The two-day event ran Monday and Tuesday at Burlington High School with 28 boys teams and 25 girls teams competing in the field.
The St. Johnsbury girls tied with White River Valley for fourth place, each having 228 points — just one more than sixth-place Lake Region and slightly ahead of seventh-place North Country (224). Essex led the way with 297, followed by Thetford (273) and South Burlington (259).
MMU’s 281 was tops on the boys side, outscoring South Burlington (273), Essex (264), Thetford (231) and Fair Haven (211). North Country tied for seventh (201), Lake Region placed ninth (197) and St. Johnsbury was 16th (148).
The Essex girls took the top three individual spots and won six out of the 10 events.
Lake Region’s Heather Alexander won javelin with a throw of 105-9.
GIRLS
Top 10: 1. Genevieve Brzoza, Essex 5,010; 2. Kayla Guerino, Essex 5,001; 3. Ada Jorschick, Essex 4,685; 4. Sydney Schoenbeck, Rivendell 4,497; 5. Amara Calhum-Flowers, White River Valley 4,470; 6. Charlize Brown, Thetford 4,418; 7. Lila Brillhart, Mount Mansfield 4,229; 8. Madelyn Durkee, Thetford 4,111; 9. Josi Fortin, North Country 3,955; 10. Regina O’Leary, South Burlington 3,939.
Event Winners:100 meters: Genevieve Brzoza, Essex 12.61. Discus: Nola Sciacca, Bellows Falls 96-10. Pole vault: Kayla Guerino 10-6. Javelin: Heather Alexander, Lake Region 105-9. 400: Genevieve Brzoza, Essex 59.41. 100 hurdles: Ada Jorschick, Essex 16.01. Long jump: Kayla Guerino, Essex 16-9.25. Shot put: Alexandra Bourdeau, Missisquoi 28-5.5. High jump: Genevieve Brzoza, Essex 5-1. 1,500: Madelyn Durkee, Thetford 5:16.16.
BOYS
Top 10: 1. Vaughn Larkin, South Burlington 6,002; 2. Eben Mosher, Green Mountain 5,620; 3. Raf Campanile, Mount Mansfield 5,518; 4. William Hughes, BFA-St. Albans 5,512; 5. Jordan Davis, Hartford 5,071; 6. Benjamin Dossett, Burr and Burton 5,047; 7. Tucker Hall, South Burlington 4,992; 8. Avery Gilbert, Mount Mansfield 4,946; 9. Chase Gardner, Randolph 4,750; 10. Ulysses Junker-Boyce, Thetford 4,725.
Event Winners: 100 meters: Avery Gilbert, Mount Mansfield 11.06. Long jump: Raf Campanile, Mount Mansfield 21-2. Shot put: Alexander Johnson, Essex 45-1. High jump: William Hughes, BFA-St. Albans 5-10.75. 400: Vaughn Larkin, South Burlington 51.29. 110 hurdles: Vaughn Larkin, South Burlington 15.56. Discus: Alexander Johnson, Essex 123-7. Pole vault: Finn Linehan, Thetford; Raf Campanile, Mount Mansfield; Vaughn Larkin, South Burlington 12-5.5. Javelin: Jordan Davis, Hartford 146-0. 1,500: Bjorn Peterson, Burlington 4:29.46.
