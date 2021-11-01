BETHLEHEM — After a first-round bye and then a Sunday weather postponement, the second-seeded Profile girls were raring to go in Monday’s Division IV girls soccer quarterfinal.
Poor Moultonborough.
The Patriots scored three times in the opening 8 minutes, 40 seconds, led 6-0 at halftime and went ahead 8-0 before claiming an 8-2 win over the seventh-seeded Panthers.
Star forward Madison McLaren finished with four first-half goals, including three in the opening 14 minutes, and added an assist as the talented Patriots punched their ticket to the final four.
“I was concerned with having a first-round bye in the playoffs that rust may be a factor as we have not played a game in 12 days,” Profile coach Kevin Fraser said. “Madison put those fears to rest scoring 1 minute and 30 seconds into the match.”
Profile (16-1), on a nine-game win streak, will take on third-seeded Woodsville in Thursday’s semifinals. The game will be played at Manchester Memorial at 4 o’clock. Profile beat the Engineers 2-1 in overtime on Sept. 14.
Sophie Bell scored twice and added an assist Monday, Liv White collected a goal and an assist and Mya Brown tallied for Profile, which beat Moultonborough for the third time this season — though the first two meetings came by 2-1 and 3-1 margins.
Shaela Sturgeon scored both for the Panthers in the 63rd and 72nd minutes.
Annabelle Mullins (four) and Morgan Presby combined for seven saves for the Pats. Moultonborough’s Lauren Grinavic saved three shots. The Panthers’ senior captain and All-State-caliber goaltender Gracey Boucher did not play.
“The match was not what I was expecting,” Fraser said. “I thought it would have been low scoring with the winner by one or two goals. Disappointing for Moultonborough their goalkeeper was out for the match. The past three days we have worked on all aspects of the game and fine-tuned several parts of our game.
“With moving onto the final four we were fortunate to be able to play a lot of bench personnel today, as they may be needed in the semifinal and may play a very important role for us.”
No. 5 SUNAPEE 3, No. 4 LITTLETON 2, OT: In Littleton, a Laker goal in second overtime knocked out the defending champion Crusaders in the Division IV quarterfinals.
Josie Bryant had both goals for the Crusaders, who trailed 2-1 at halftime. Bryant got the equalizer at the 24:55 mark of the second half.
Littleton outshot Sunapee 21-11.
GOLF
GIROUX THIRD AT REGIONALS: In Baltic, Conn., two-time Vermont state golf champion Austin Giroux of North Country went toe-to-toe with the best high school golfers in New England on Monday.
The Falcon standout fired a 2-over 74 to finish tied for third place at the 30th New England Interscholastic Golf Championship at the Mohegan Sun Golf Club.
Joey Lenane of Xaverian Brother H.S. (Mass) was the winner with a 2-under 70. Marcus Pierre of Old Rochester (Mass.) was second with a 72 while Will Ducharme of Exeter (N.H.) shot 74 to tie Giroux.
Lenane will play golf next season at North Carolina State.
New England Championships
At Mohegan Sun Golf Club
Boys individual results
Joey Lenane (Massachusetts), 70; Marcus Pierre (Massachusetts), 72; Will Ducharme (New Hampshire), 74; Austin Giroux (Vermont), 74; Josiah Hakala (New Hampshire), 75; Ryan Marantonio (Rhode Island), 75; Alex Elia (Wilton), 75; Reilly Fowles (Massachusetts), 75; Angad Mainase (Westhill), 76; Zim McAuliffe (Housatonic Regional), 76; Ryan Keyes (Massachusetts), 77; Will Gregware (Conard), 77; Noah LeClair (New Hampshire), 77; Philip LeGassick (Massachusetts), 78; Rob Sluga (St. Joseph), 78; Galen Fowles (Massachusetts), 78; Daniel Casanta (Pomperaug), 79; Russel Hamel (New Hampshire), 79; Ethan Beauchamin (Massachusetts), 79; Sebastian Carlson (Rhode Island), 79; Kellen Adickes (Maine), 80; Brady Williams (Rhode Island), 80; Mitchell Cormier (New Hampshire), 80; Jascha Johnston (New Hampshire), 80.
Girls individual results
Lillian Gulleserian (Massachusetts), 73; Morgan Smith (Massachusetts), 74; Emma Abrahamson (Massachusetts), 75; Molly Smith (Massachusetts), 76; Piper Jordan (Massachusetts), 77; Victoria Veator (Massachusetts), 78; Carys Fennessy (New Hampshire), 78; Eva Gonzales (New Hampshire), 78; Mekhala Costello (New Hampshire), 81; Jaelyn DeBoise (Massachusetts), 82.
