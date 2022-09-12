St. Johnsbury's Hannah Amadon, left, enjoys her goal with teammate Kaylee McCaffrey during the first half of the Hilltoppers' 4-2 win over visiting Lake Region on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Hannah Amadon had a hand in all four goals in the Hilltopper home opener. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Hannah Amadon, center, gets a hug from Maren Nitsche, right, and Kaylee McCaffrey following Amadon's second goal of the day during St. J Academy's 4-2 win over Lake Region on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
