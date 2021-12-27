LYNDON CENTER — Ian Applegate scored 17 points and the North Country Falcons stayed undefeated with a tough 58-51 win over Lyndon Institute in a Division II hoops clash on Monday night.
The Vikings led 27-25 at halftime, but the Falcons outscored the hosts 17-8 in the third quarter.
North Country opened up its biggest lead midway through the fourth quarter, 50-35, but the Vikings responded with an 11-2 run culminating with an Evan Sanborn three-pointer with just over two minutes left. LI could have cut it to five after that, but a Sanborn three went in and out, and they could get no closer.
Cayde Micknak kicked in 13 for the Falcons, who upped their record to 6-0.
Austin Wheeler (game-high 18) and Sanborn combined for 35 points for Lyndon.
“The boys showed a lot of grit tonight. Not only to overcome the loss of Austin, but the outstanding play of LI,” North Country coach John Gunn said. “Always tough playing at Lyndon, especially against a Lyndon that came ready to play. Hats off to coach [Patrick] Rainville and his boys. They are going to win some games this season.”
The win came at a cost for both teams. Falcons senior Austin Giroux suffered a dislocated left shoulder early in the second quarter after diving for a ball and did not return. One of North Country’s top players, Giroux had 11 points when the injury occurred.
For the Vikings, junior Cam Berry departed the game in the first quarter after suffering an apparent concussion.
“We had a strong start to the game and found a flow offensively,” Rainville said. “We handled pressure and got quality looks. We came out flat in the third quarter but then regrouped. The team fought hard and we will look to build off the lessons from tonight.”
The Falcons visit Mt. Mansfield on Thursday at 7. The Vikings visit Harwood at 7 p.m. on Jan. 5.
NCU (6-0): Cooper Brueck 3-3-9, Garrett Heath 1-0-2, Ian Applegate 6-4-17, Cayde Micknak 6-1-13, Austin Giroux 4-0-11, Wyatt Descheneau 1-0-2. Braden Pepin 2-0-4. Totals: 23-FG 8-17-FT 58.
LI (1-3): Austin Wheeler 7-0-18, Evan Sanborn 7-2-17, Aiden Bogie 3-0-9, Chevy Bandy 3-1-7. Totals: 20-FG 3-5-FT 51.
NC 18 7 17 16 — 58
LI 12 15 8 16 — 51
3-Point FG: N 4 (Giroux 3, Applegate); LI 8 (Wheeler 4, Bogie 3, Sanborn). Team Fouls: N 9, L 16. Fouled Out: L, Sanborn.
INDOOR TRACK
HILLTOPPERS NIP HORNETS AT UVM: The St. J boys won the 14-team meet at UVM by a half-point over Essex at the Gardner-Collins Cage. Evan Thornton-Sherman won the 1,500 and 3,000 meters, Andrew Thornton-Sherman triumphed in the 600 and Connor Collins’ claimed the 55 hurdles to power the Hilltoppers.
“The boys are still short-handed but had a great day with many PRs. We are still mostly a young and inexperienced group with some strong senior leaders,” Hilltoppers coach Chip Langmaid said. “The hope is to continue our improvement and build for the state championships on Feb. 6.”
North Country’s James Cilwik won the 1,000 (2:44.02), while Lyndon’s Bryon Noyes was runner-up in shot put (13.85), as was St. J’s Brooke White (8.83) in the girls shot put.
The St. J girls are still struggling with low numbers, Langamid added, but took fifth place. Peyton Qualter continued her run in the high jump with third place, and scored in the relay and 55 hurdles. The Hilltoppers were runner-up to Essex in the 4x400, with Qualter, Jasmine Engle, Hazel Fay and Katie Ryan.
Hazen had the winning 4x800 relay team, with Lisa Velton, Jessica Royer, Ella Considine and Cassandra Royer taking first place in 12:27.48. Velton set PRs in the 55 dash (8.60, 16th) and the 55 hurdles (10.62, third). Fellow sophomore Cassandra Royer took fifth in the 1,000 (3:45.49, a PR) and the 1,500 (5:51.02). Other Wildcats PRs were set by juniors Ella Considine (300, 53.13) and Marta Mas Garrigo (600, 2:16.69)
TEAM SCORES
Boys: St. J 67.5, Essex 67, SB 58, Burlington 32, Green Mountain 32, Missisquoi 29, Hartford 22, North Country 16, MMU 14, Montpelier 12, Spaulding 6, Oxbow 4, Randolph 4, WRV 1.5. Girls: Essex 119, Hartford 46, Rice 44, Missisquoi 36, St. J 31, SB 27, Hazen 26, Burlington 16, Green Mountain 12, MMU 7, White River Valley 7, Rutland 4.
BOYS HOCKEY
NORTHFIELD 7, SJA 5: In Northfield, the Hilltoppers cut into a 5-1 deficit with two goals eatly in the third period. The Marauders however then scored two shorthanded goals for a 7-3 advantage before the visitors scored twice in the final three minutes.
Hilltoppers senior Ian McNeil scored three goals for his first hat trick as a Hilltopper. also scoring for the visitors were senior Gehrig Beck and sophomore Nate Cushing. The Marauders outshot St. J 28-21, with goalie Karson Clark making 21 saves for the Hilltoppers.
Next for SJA, a Wednesday game in East Montpelier with U-32.
