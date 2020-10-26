WHITEFIELD — An amped-up Berlin team took the field and kept host White Mountains on its heels early that made the difference in the Division III Region 3 play-in game on Monday. The Mounties prevailed 2-0 on a pair of goals at each end of the first half.
Actually the Mounties looked more like a hive of hornets that had been kicked and the Spartans got stung within seven minutes. Tyler Rousseau struck on a feed from Kolin Melanson.
In the first 10 minutes, every Berlin touch was met with vocal responses on the field and cheers from the sideline with an enthusiasm to be envied.
“They were pumped. They wanted it,” said WMR coach Andy Cliché. “In that first 10 minutes, they controlled everything and we didn’t give opportunities to even get a foot on the ball. We matched them better in intensity in the second half. ”
The pace settled a little when Spartan sweeper Brody LaBounty made a long run the length of the field to inspire the offense and the Mounties never got another shot until under five minutes to halftime.
Carter Poulin on the far side evaded two defenders with a pass from Ben Estrella as the goalie came out and a diagonal shot went into the opposite side for the 2-0 lead.
WMR had its chances. Berlin goalkeeper Shaun Goyette denied Brayden White and made six saves. Logan Rines nailed a cross-net blazer that went begging. The play often gridlocked in midfield.
The Mounties had two stopped at the goalmouth by two defensive gems from Parker Valdez. Spartan sophomore keeper, Keigan George once had to pull himself from under a fallen Mountie to retrieve the ball near the line.
The two had split during the season and Berlin brought their best to the Regional for the tiebreaker. A high level of intensity mattered early. At 8-4-1, the Mounties travel to Gilford on Wednesday.
WMR ends at 2-6-1 and graduation will claim White, Rines and Valdez. “Our seniors worked really hard this year,” said Cliché. “We made it through the season of Covid and without an injury.”
— BY ARLENE ALLIN
DIVISION IV PLAY-IN
WOODSVILLE 2, LISBON 1: In Lisbon, Corey Bemis notched a pair of goals, including a the go-ahead goal midway through the second half on a penalty kick to send the Engineers through to the first round of the Division IV tournament.
Will Lopus gave Lisbon a 1-0 lead on a header in the first half, but Bemis answered, slotting home a goal on a run in front of goal to make it 1-all at halftime. Midway thought the second, a Woodsville player was tripped up just inside the 18-yard box and a PK was awarded. Bemis buried it.
“The PK was a bummer, that was the difference,” said Lisbon coach Les Poore. “That’s soccer, you have more of the ball, but that doesn’t mean you’re going to win. I liked the way we played, we just couldn’t make a play when we needed it. We had good chances, but couldn’t convert.”
Woodsville advances to face host Lin-Wood in a first-round clash Wednesday at 4.
