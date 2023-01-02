Brooke-Lynne Choiniere is congratulated after her goal in the second period of the Kingdom Blades' 5-0 win over visiting Missisquoi in a Vermont Division II girls hockey game at Fenton Chester Arena on Monday, Jan. 2, 2022. (Photo by Michael Benaish)
Goal-scorer Lexi Mosher, right, and teammate Isabel Gaudreau embrace after the two connected on the game's second goal during the Kingdom Blades' 5-0 win over visiting Missisquoi in a Vermont Division II girls hockey game at Fenton Chester Arena on Monday, Jan. 2, 2022. (Photo by Michael Benaish)
LYNDON CENTER — Ella Blaise netted her first two varsity goals while Gabi Young recorded her first varsity goal and added an assist as the Kingdom Blades skated past visiting Missisquoi in a Division I hockey clash on Monday at Fenton Chester Arena.
Lexi Mosher (assist Isabel Gaudreau), Brooke-Lynne Choiniere (assist Sarah Tanner) and Morgan Rivard (assist) also got on the scoresheet for the young, fast and talented Blades, who don’t have a senior on the roster.
The hosts led 2-0 after one and 4-0 after two.
Taylor Blaise recorded 12 saves in net for her second straight shutout.
The Blades (3-3) host Stowe on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
ST. JOHNSBURY 56, COLCHESTER 43: In St. Johnsbury, Harry Geng pumped in 20 points and Kerrick Medose added 14 as the Hilltoppers handled the visiting Lakers.
Rex Hauser (eight) and Aidan Brody combined for 15 points in the win. St. J led 31-25 at halftime and 43-36 after three before pulling away.
“We were able to get out in transition tonight, which helped spur our offense,” SJA coach Patrick Rainville said. “Defensively we buckled down in the second half.”
The Hilltoppers are at Burlington on Thursday.
CHS (4-2): Bacon 3-1-7, Niyubohuie 2-0-4, Gamelin 1-0-2, Richard 6-0-13, Davis 5-3-17. Totals: 17-FG 4-11-FT 43.
SJA (3-2): Rex Hauser 3-2-8, Harry Geng 9-2-20, Kerrick Medose 6-2-14, Hayden Brown 0-3-3, Aidan Brody 3-1-7, Cam Ely 1-0-2, Connor Lyons 0-2-2. Totals: 22-FG 11-18-FT 56.
CHS 14 11 11 7 — 43
SJA 17 14 12 13 — 56
3-Point FG: C 5 (Richard, Davis 4); S 1 (Brody). Team Fouls: C 17, S 14.
