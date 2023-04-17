Monday H.S. Roundup: Bucks No-Hit Craftsbury In Rout

WELLS RIVER — Starter Kyra Nelson and Kaylee Hamlett combined on a 10-strikeout no-hitter while Lauren Joy powered the offense as Blue Mountain blanked visiting Craftsbury 12-0 in a Division IV softball game on Monday.
Nelson went three innings with six Ks and one walk while Hamlett finished the gem, fanning four in two innings of work.
Joy was 2-for-2 with a walk, two runs, a triple and four RBIs for BMU, which crossed the plate nine times in the opening two frames.
Nelson (double, two hits), Hamlett (double) and Felicity Sulham each chipped in a pair of RBIs in the victory. Gabby Houghton added a pair of hits and knocked in a run.
Blue Mountain (2-1) hosts Oxbow on Tuesday.
WOODSVILLE 15, PROFILE 4: In Bethlehem, Eliza Wagstaff (four runs, three RBIs) hit a home run, Abby Crocker had two doubles and two RBIs and Mackenzie Griswold had a double and three RBIs to fuel the Engineers’ offense past the Patriots.
All three went 3-for-5 on the day and Griswold also turned in an exceptional effort on the mound, going all seven innings with nine strikeouts while allowing nine hits and three earned runs.
Jane Roy went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles, two RBIs and two runs. Allee Rowe recorded four steals.
“Mackenzie pitched well and our offense was able to keep the pressure on,” Woodsville coach Dana Huntington said.
Maddie Koehler’s 2-for-4 night included both a solo home run and a double for Profile. Morgan Presby also added two hits.
Profile (1-2) plays at Littleton on Wednesday and Woodsville (4-0) welcomes Lin-Wood on Thursday.
BASEBALL
WOODSVILLE 17, PROFILE 0: In Bethlehem, Ryan Walker went 3-for-3 with four RBIs and four runs while adding a walk and three steals as the Engineers’ routed the Patriots.
Mike Hogan (three innings, six strikeouts, walk) and Landon Kingsbury (two innings, four Ks, hit, three walks) teamed up on the mound for the shutout.
Jackson Horne, Jack Boudreault, Mike Hogan and Camden Davidson each had 2 hits for Woodsville, which had a six-run third inning.
Coen Mullins went two innings allowing four runs (one earned) in the loss.
Profile (1-2) will be at Littleton on Wednesday and Woodsville (2-1) hosts Lin-Wood on Thursday.
