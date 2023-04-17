Monday H.S. Roundup: Bucks No-Hit Craftsbury In Rout
Blue Mountain's Kyra Nelson. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

WELLS RIVER — Starter Kyra Nelson and Kaylee Hamlett combined on a 10-strikeout no-hitter while Lauren Joy powered the offense as Blue Mountain blanked visiting Craftsbury 12-0 in a Division IV softball game on Monday.

Nelson went three innings with six Ks and one walk while Hamlett finished the gem, fanning four in two innings of work.

0
0
0
0
0

