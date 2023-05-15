Monday H.S. Roundup: Covell, Spartans Knock Off Crusaders; Woodsville Win Streak Snapped

WHITEFIELD — Noah Covell belted a two-run homer and finished with four RBIs as White Mountains avenged an earlier defeat to rival Littleton, picking up a 9-3 baseball win on Monday.
Covell also pitched five innings, allowing three runs (one earned) and three hits with two Ks and two walks to earn the victory.
Robert Breault (double) picked up an RBI, while 6-9 hitters Corey Silver (two hits double), Ian St. Cyr (double), Ethan Heng and Danny Stinson all knocked in a run.
Jake Silver added two hits for the Spartans, who used a six-run fourth to bust the game open.
Breault and Karter Deming each pitched a perfect inning to close the game out.
Blake Fillion went 2-for-3 with a double and a pair of RBIs and Cam Cook added a hit and RBI for the Crusaders.
Ross Kelly absorbed the loss, allowing seven earned runs on seven hits in 3.2 innings.
Littleton beat White Mountains 8-6 two weeks ago in the first meeting.
“We just weren’t sharp today but the Spartans are a very good team,” LHS coach AJ Bray said.
The Spartans (9-2) visit Kearsarge and the Crusaders (11-2) host Lisbon, both on Wednesday.
GROVETON 13, PROFILE 3
In Groveton, Evan Blanco went 2-for-4 with a double and a triple to lead the Eagles past the Patriots.
Groveton took a 2-1 lead into the third inning with a leadoff walk by Dylan Simino sparking a four-run rally. Simino stole second and advanced to third on a passed ball before scoring on a Konner Shannon single.
Shannon had a similar route to home plate, stealing second, advancing to third on a wild pitch and then scoring on a passed ball. Two more runs crossed in the inning to build a 6-1 lead.
Kaden Cloutier, Shannon and Marcus Pelletier (double, walk) each produced two-hit days for Groveton. Danny Huerter (2-for-3) paced Profle with a double.
Ashton Kenison punched out six over 4 1/3 innings, with two runs and four walks. Danny Burnell pitched 2 2/3 innings, allowing six runs (five earned) and four walks with a pair of Ks.
Groveton (7-5) hosts Gorham on Tuesday. Profile (4-9) heads to Pittsburg-Canaan on Wednesday.
SOFTBALL
PITTSBURG-CANAAN 4, WOODSVILLE 3
In Woodsville, a close battle ended in the Engineers dropping their first game of the year and snapping a multi-season win streak dating back to the beginning of the 2021 season.
Pittsburg-Canaan produced a three-run second inning and then broke a 3-3 tie in the top of the seventh.
Winning pitcher Alyvia James and Mackenzie Griswold both worked complete games for their respective teams. James struck out 11 with two hits and a walk. Griswold struck out 12, allowing seven hits and two walks.
Dory Roy got Woodsville on the board in the second inning with a home run and finished with two RBIs. Griswold had the Engineers’ other hit while Makayla Walker pushed their third run of the game across in the sixth inning via a sacrifice bunt.
“P/C hit very well, and took advantage of our mistakes,” Engineers coach Dana Huntington said. “Alyvia James pitched exceptionally well for them, keeping our hitters off balance. I like that we didn’t give up and battled the entire game, it just wasn’t our day today.”
Woodsville (11-1) is at Lin-Wood on Wednesday.
LITTLETON 19, WHITE MOUNTAINS 11
In Whitefield, the Crusaders snapped a six-game losing streak in a win over the Spartans.
Littleton improved to 4-9, topping White Mountains (3-10) for the second time this season.
Ava Simpson was 4-for-5 for the Spartans and teammate Emma Merrill walked three times while scoring as many runs.
“We made some errors with two outs to extend the defensive halves of some innings,” WMR coach Jeannine LaBounty said.
Littleton hosts Lisbon on Wednesday and White Mountains travels to Gilford on Thursday.
BOYS ULTIMATE
SJA 15, MILTON 6
In Milton, Charlie Vaal and Tristan Plante each had four goals and Parker Bruhns (goal, four assists) led the Hilltopper offensive charge in the road victory.
Krane Davis (goal, three assists, five defensive plays), Liam Ryan (goal, two assists, five defensive plays), Odin Palmer (point, defensive play) and Web Babcock (goal) also helped key the win.
The Hilltoppers host Burlington on Wednesday.
GIRLS TENNIS
MONTPELIER 6, NORTH COUNTRY 1
In Montpelier, Sophia Salcedo’s No. 1 singles victory was the lone win of the day as the Falcons fell to the host Solons.
Salcedo won her match in a tiebreaker while teammates Grace Elwell and Cheska Adonis both lost their matches in tiebreakers.
NCU (3-4) welcomes St. Johnsbury to Newport on Wednesday.
