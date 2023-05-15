Monday H.S. Roundup: Covell, Spartans Knock Off Crusaders; Woodsville Win Streak Snapped
Littleton edges Woodsville 8-7 in a New Hampshire Division IV high school baseball clash at Remich Park in Littleton on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)

WHITEFIELD — Noah Covell belted a two-run homer and finished with four RBIs as White Mountains avenged an earlier defeat to rival Littleton, picking up a 9-3 baseball win on Monday.

Covell also pitched five innings, allowing three runs (one earned) and three hits with two Ks and two walks to earn the victory.

