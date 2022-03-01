Monday H.S. Roundup: Crusaders, Engineers Jet Into D-IV Quarterfinals; Stepniak Second In State GS

LITTLETON, N.H. — Kayden Hoskins had 16 points and Jeff Santo added 13 as the fourth-seeded Littleton Crusaders cruised out of the first round of the Division IV playoffs with a 62-29 win over No. 13 Gorham on Monday.
Littleton put it out of sight with a 24-6 third quarter. Mike Hampson and Carmichael Osorio combined for 20 points.
“Good balance tonight with four in double digits,” Crusaders coach Trevor Howard said. “Any playoff win is a good win. It will only get tougher from here. PCA is very good.”
Five-seed Portsmouth Christian is Littleton’s next opponent in a Thursday quarterfinal that tips off at 7 p.m. in Littleton. Both teams come in with 15-4 records.
GHS (9-10): Saladino 1-0-3, Lemieux 2-2-6, Langlois 2-0-5, York 5-1-11, Cairns 1-2-4. Totals: 11-FG 5-11-FT 29
LHS (15-4): Dre Akins 1-0-2, Grady Millen 2-1-5, Mike Hampson 2-4-10, Kayden Hoskins 6-0-16, Jeff Santo 6-1-13, Carmichael Osorio 4-1-10, Cam Cook 1-0-3, Landon Lord 1-0-2, Braden Lewis 0-1-1. Totals: 23-FG8-11-FT 62.
GHS 8 6 6 9 — 29
LHS 14 17 24 7 — 62
3-Point FG: G 2 (Saladino, Langlois); L 8 (Hoskins 4, Hampson 2, Osorio, Cook). Team Fouls: G 8, L 11.
No. 1 WOODSVILLE 83, No. 16 HINSDALE 45: In Woodsville, Cam Tenney-Burt had 29 points and Cam Davidson added 19 as the reigning champs started their title defense with a blowout win.
After a close first quarter, Woodsville heated up and closed out the game on a 17-3 fourth-quarter run. Elijah Flocke added 16 points in the victory.
“We struggled defensively early. They got in foul trouble,” WHS coach Jamie Walker said.
The Engineers welcome No. 9 Farmington in a Thursday quarterfinal at 7 p.m.
HHS (7-11): Davis 5-0-11, Winter 2-0-6, Lugo 5-3-13, Panelinan 1-0-2, Hammond 3-0-7, Eastman 3-0-6. Totals: 19-FG 3-10-FT 45.
WHS (19-0): Cam Tenney-Burt 9-7-29, Michael Maccini 1-4-6, Landon Kingsbury 1-2-4, Cam Davidson 9-1-19, Nick Vigent 3-0-6, Elijah Flocke 4-8-16, Roy Austin 1-0-3. Totals: 28-FG 22-37-FT 83.
HHS 16 10 10 3 — 45
WHS 18 21 27 17 — 83
3-Point FG: H 4 (Winter 2, Clement, Hammond); W 5 (Tenney-Burt 4, Austin). Team Fouls: H 26, W 18. Fouled Out: H, Davis, Lugo, Eastman.
No. 9 FARMINGTON 51, No. 8 GROVETON 31: In Groveton, the visiting Tigers had a bit too much size for the Eagles, and gradually pulled away with a 29-16 second half.
“We didn’t match up with them physically, they have a lot of big players and that was the difference,” Eagles coach Mark Collins said.
The Eagles finish at 11-8 and lose just one player, senior Chris Corliss, to graduation.
FHS (12-7): Tufts 1-0-2, Boisvert 2-0-6, Murphy 4-3-11, Weeks 5-0-12, Savoy 3-0-6, Berko 6-1-14. Totals: 21-FG 4-7-FT 51.
GHS (11-8): Issac Noyes 1-0-2, Kaden Cloutier 1-0-2, Ben Wheelock 5-1-13, Luke Shannon 1-4-6, Chris Corliss 2-4-8. Totals: 10-FG 9-10-FT 31.
FHS 12 10 16 13 — 51
GHS 8 7 10 6 — 31
3-Point FG: F 5 (Weeks 2, Boisvert 2, Berko); G 2 (Wheelock). Team Fouls: F 14, G 13.
No. 6 HOLY FAMILY 69, No. 11 PROFILE 58: In Springfield, Patriots sophomore guard Josh Robie poured in a career-high 37 points, but the hosts started fast with a 19-2 first quarter and ended Profile’s breakout season at 10-9.
Alex Leslie added 20 for the visitors, who outscored Holy Family 56-50 over the final three quarters. Robie hits nine 3-pointers.
It was a good season, Profile coach Mitchell Roy said. “Very proud of our guys for taking a huge step in the right direction this year. To take the next step we really need some rotation guys to work hard this offseason and improve to be able to contribute going forward.”
The Patriots lose just one senior, Colin Cote, to graduation.
PS (10-9): Josh Robie 12-4-37, Alex Leslie 7-6-20, Cayden Wakeham 0-1-1. Totals: 19-FG 11-21-FT 58.
HF (15-4): Yonkeu 7-5-20, Muriganeza 6-7-21, Sullivan 5-0-12, Lacasse 4-0-10. Totals: 24-FG 14-18-FT 69.
PS 2 14 13 29 — 58
HF 19 13 17 20 — 69
3-Point FG: P 9 (Robie 9); H 7 (Muriganeza 2, Sullivan 2 Lacasse 2, Yonkeu). Team Fouls: P 9, H 14.
ALPINE SKIING
STATE GS: Visibility couldn’t have been better at Monday’s meet under bluebird skies at the Vermont state high school alpine championships at Burke Mountain. It was especially to Champlain Valley’s liking as both Redhawk teams raced to first place in giant slalom.
The girls raced first, and by the time the boys race came around, the course was getting down to ice,” Anderson said. The boys had the tougher course.” Separate courses will be set up for Tuesday’s slalom [also at Burke], he added, and “it’s not supposed to be as cold, so we might get better conditions,” Anderson noted.
“I thought we were going to have to do a full-hill slip [to help the course], but the snow stuck to the ice pretty well,” Lyndon coach John Kresser said. “It was cold up there today – the wind didn’t blow hard but it went up the hill. I was looking a lot more south than north,” he said with a laugh.
Emma Stepniak led the local contingent with a second-place finish, just back of Abigale Masillo of Woodstock.
BOYS
1. Rex Jewell, SB, 1:46.42; 2. Jake Strobeck, CV, 1:47.00; 3. Justin Shafritz, SB, 1:50.08; 4. Ray Hagios, CVU, 1:50.86; 5. Kyle Harned, Rut, 1:51.28. Local: 15: Edwin Stephenson, SJ, 1:55.87; 16. David Kantor, SJ, 1:56.47; 17. Cam Clark, SJ, 1:57.20; 30. Forster Goodrich, SJ, 2:02.81; 31. Zack Alamuddin, SJ, 2:04.19; 34. Kealey Ouellette, LI, 2:05.96; 36. Will Kimber, SJ, 2:07.96; 57. Carlos Cami, LI, 2:24.62.
GIRLS
1. Abigale Masillo, Woodstock, 1:48.95; 2. Emma Stepniak, LI, 1:49.30; 3. Cara Gagliardi, MMU, 1:51.23; 4. Louise Filkorn, MMU, 1:51.56; 5. Anika Wagner, Stowe, 1:52.16. Local: 9: Abby Kantor, SJ, 1:53.65; 13. Keating Maurer, SJ, 1:55.61; 15. Iga Stepniak, LI, 1:57.77; 26. Brianne Allegra, LI, 2:00.81; 31. Ruby Rolfe, SJ, 2:02.38; 45. Alia Davis, SJ, 2:14.69; 47. Elizabeth Lopes, SJ, 2:20.56; 53. Genevieve Hatch, 2:27.00; 54. Sierra Wales, LI, 2:30.64.
TEAM RESULTS
Girls: CVU 61, Stowe 63, Rice 63, Woodstock 78, B&B 84, MMU 88, Lyndon 92, St. J 93, Rut 160, MSJ 175, BHS 191, Lamoille 194
Boys: CVU 28, Woodstock 58, MMU 64, St. J 77, SB 89, Rice 107, Stowe 125, Rut 147, BBA 149, Colchester 180, MSJ 182, Thetford 199, LI not a full team 220
— STEPHEN GARFIELD
NORDIC
STATE FREESTYLE MEET: Burlington High School won its first high school girls Nordic state title a year ago.
The Seahorses doubled their haul on Monday.
BHS won the relay and placed six skiers in the top 10 during the freestyle portion of the championships at Rikert Nordic Center, putting the final touches of a dominating performance to snare the Division I repeat
The state champs tallied 55 points to easily out-distance runner-up Mount Mansfield (129) and third-place Champlain Valley (170).
In D-I boys, Mount Anthony reclaimed the top spot, its 11th title in program history and first since 2018. And in D-II, the U-32 boys rolled to a fourth straight crown while the Middlebury girls halted U-32’s three-year reign.
Lyndon’s Arya DeGeorge (30th), Grace Martin (53rd), Streeter Middleton (65th), and Una Colby (66th) were in the field, along with Max McClure (48th), and Mason Schade (76th) from the boys team.
“It was a gorgeous day for sure and so nice to have some fresh snow but chilly,” Vikings coach Chris Manges said.
Sisu Lange was 29th to lead St. J in the Division I boys race. Hilltoppers Ryan Callaghan (44th), Nick Reed (45th), Nathan Lenzini (50th), Nathaniel Bernier (53rd) and Krane Davis (54th) followed.
In the girls race, Siri Jolliffe led the St. J contingent in 32nd place. After Jolliffe were Hilltoppers Delaney Wright (39th), Aliza Wright (40th), Mary Giese (42nd), Maddie Blanchard (48th) and Adele Bernier (49th).
Day 2 (freestyle)
DIVISION I
Girls Team Scores (final): 1. Burlington 55; 2. Mount Mansfield 129; 3. Champlain Valley 170; 4. Mount Anthony 241; 5. BFA-St. Albans 286; 6. Brattleboro 333; 7. St. Johnsbury 453; 8. South Burlington 484; 9. Colchester 554.
Boys Team Scores (final): 1. Mount Anthony 70; 2. Champlain Valley 131; 3. Mount Mansfield 162; 4. BFA-St. Albans 245; 5. Burlington 252; 6. Brattleboro 350; 7. Rutland 389; 8. St. Johnsbury 463; 9. South Burlington 540; 10. Essex 629; 11. Colchester 700.
Girls Top 10: 1. Hattie Barker, MMU 14:19; 2. Gillian Fairfax, BHS 15:15.6; 3. Rebecca Cunningham, BHS 15:17.1; 4. Emma Crum, CVU 15:18.4; 5. Rosalie Brown, BHS 15:36.0; 6. Lydia Hodgeman, BFA 15:48.9; 7. Greta Kilburn, BHS 15:57.3; 8. Maeve Fairfax, BHS 16:07.6; 9. Elsa Sanborn, BHS 16:44.0; 10. Ava Whitney, Bratt 16:46.5.
Boys Top 10: 1. Luke Rizio, Twin Valley 12:02.9; 2. Nico Hochanadel, BHS 12:56.2; 3. Brady Morigeau, MMU 12:57.3; 4. Matthew Servin, CVU 13:10.5; 5. Geo DeBrosse, CVU 13:11.0; 6. Peter McKenna, MAU 13:14.4; 7. Riley Thurber, MAU 13:17.7; 8. Finnegan Payne, MAU 13:25.8; 9. Kai Donnelly, BHS 13:26.1.
Girls Relay: 1. Burlington (Cunningham, Sanborn, G. Fairfax, M. Fairfax) 28:41.9; 2. Mount Mansfield 29:28.8; 3. Champlain Valley 30:59.6; 4. Mount Anthony 32:28.7; 5. BFA-St. Albans 33:04.2; 6. Brattleboro 33:31.1; 7. St. Johnsbury 36:25.1; 8. South Burlington 37:45.7; 9. Colchester 38:43.4.
Boys Relay: 1. Mount Anthony (Payne, Bevin, McKenna, Thurber) 24:16.9; 2. Champlain Valley 24:29.6; 3. Mount Mansfield 25:32.9; 4. Burlington 26:10.3; 5. BFA-St. Albans 26:29.1; 6. Brattleboro 27:14.8; 7. Rutland 27:22.1; 8. St. Johnsbury 28:59.5; 9. South Burlington 29:53.7; 10. Essex 30:29.9; 11. Colchester 31:35.2.
DIVISION II
Girls Team Scores (final): 1. Middlebury 105; 2. Harwood 141; 3. U-32 174; 4. Craftsbury 210; 5. Woodstock 278; 6. Montpelier 284; 7. Lamoille 291; 8. BFA-Fairfax 466; 9. Peoples 533; 10. Lyndon 629; 11. Burr and Burton 681.
Boys Team Scores (final): 1. U-32 55; 2. Craftsbury 55; 3. Middlebury 197; 4. Woodstock 265; 5. Montpelier 288; 6. BFA-Fairfax 346; 7. Harwood 423; 8. Burr and Burton 463; 9. Lamoille 467; 10. Peoples 652; 11. Spaulding 687.
Girls Top 10: 1. Ava Thurston, Harwood 12:57.9; 2. Julia Thurston, Harwood 14:47.6; 3. Maggie McGee, Lamoille 14:58.0; 4. Beth McIntosh, Midd 15:08.6; 5. Ava Schneider, Midd 15:25..5; 6. Victoria Bassette, Wood 15:31.4; 7. Ruth Krebs, Craftsbury 15:46.9; 8. Isabelle Serrano, U-32 15:47.9; 9. Anika Leahy, Craftsbury 15:58.1; 10. Margaret Voisin, Mont 16:03.4.
Boys Top 10: 1. Tzevi Schwartz, U-32 13:49.7; 2. Carson Beard, U-32 14:50.1; 3. Cormac Leahy, Craftsbury 14:00.6; 4. Austin Beard, U-32 14:02.9; 5. Leo Circosta, Craftsbury 14:16.9; 6. James Underwood, Wood 14:20.8; 7. Sam Clark, U-32 14:23.9; 8. Oliver Hansen, U-32 14:32.9; 9. Sage Grossi, Mont 14:33.8; 10. Charlie Krebs, Craftsbury 14:40.8.
Girls Relay: 1. Harwood (Jernigan, Franke, J. Thurston, A. Thurston) 28:54.9; 2. Middlebury 29:06.3; 3. U-32 30:49.4; 4. Craftsbury 31:14.5; 5. Woodstock 31:24.5; 6. Lamoille 32:01.3; 7. Montpelier 32:38.2; 8. Peoples 34:46.9; 9. BFA-Fairfax 35:56.4; 10. Lyndon 40:33.2; 11. Burr and Burton 43:12.1.
Boys Relay: 1. U-32 (Clark, A. Beard, C. Beard, Schwartz) 25:22.4; 2. Craftsbury 25:42.6; 3. Middlebury 28:09.5; 4. Woodstock 28:20.5; 5. Montpelier 28:55.9; 6. BFA-Fairfax 28:59.7; 7. Burr and Burton 31:01.7; 8. Lamoille 31:07.1; 9. Harwood 31:34.5; 10. Peoples 33:59.1; 11. Spaulding 36:25.5.
— BURLINGTON FREE PRESS
WRESTLING
ST. J 8TH AT STATE: St. Johnsbury placed eighth as a team at the Vermont state wrestling tournament held at Champlain Valley this past weekend.
“It was a fantastic outcome with only seven wrestlers competing,” Hilltoppers co-coach Matthew Stark said.
Hilltopper junior Ozzy Alsaid was runner-up at 160 pounds for the Hilltoppers’ best finish of the day, qualifying him for New Englands. Alsaid lost by tech fall in the finals to Mt. Mansfield’s Jack Arpey.
St. J senior Carbur Rousseau placed sixth in the 152-pound weight class. Sophomores Austin Strang (126) and Sanat Amantayev (195) each had fifth-place finishes, placed fifth at 126.
Stark, co-coach Brian Roderick and JV coach DJ Rousseau “are proud of [the team’s] accomplishments, perseverance and determination given this very challenging year,” Stark said.
Team Scores: 1. Mount Anthony 217.5; 2. Spaulding 212; 3. Essex 193.5; 4. Middlebury 97; 5. Otter Valley 96; 6. Vergennes 90; 7. Mt. Mansfield 74.5; 8. SJA 66; 9. Springfield 56.5; 10. Burr and Burton 54; 11. Randolph 52; 12. Colchester 51; 13. Mount Abraham 50; 14. Fair Haven 37; 15. Champlain Valley 32; 16. Mill River 20; 17. Harwood 17; 18. Winooski 14; 19. Rutland 12; 20. Bellows Falls 10; 21. Mount St. Joseph 1; 22. Milton 0.
— STEPHEN GARFIELD
