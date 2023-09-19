JAY — Will Eaton carded a 39 on his way to medalist honors while guiding St. Johnsbury to the overall team win in a four-team golf match at Jay Peak Resort Golf Course on Monday.
Eaton led all scorers, shooting three-over on a wet and foggy afternoon.
St. Johnsbury’s 183 team points narrowly edged host BFA-St. Albans, which scored 185. Mt. Abraham tallied 203 points while Middlebury did not have an official score.
St. J’s Jeronimo Salas, Eli Rexford and Oliver Johnson carded 47, 48 and 49 respectively.
The girls match was postponed and a make-up date is yet to be determined.
The Hilltopper boys will pay their next match on Sept. 27 at Cedar Knoll Country Club in Hinesburg.
WOODSVILLE 91, INTER-LAKES 32, MOULTONBOROUGH 16
In North Haverhill, Monty Foster shined despite a steady rainfall on his senior day, picking up medalist honors while leading the Engineers to a convincing victory in a three-team golf match at Blackmount Country Club.
Foster finished with 25 points while Woodsville piled up 91 to claim the victory over Inter-Lakes (32) and Moultonborough (16).
Fellow senior Mike Hogan was right behind Foster, scoring 24 points, while classmate Cam Clawson had 21.
Woodsville (17-4) will take on Belmont, Inter-Lakes and host White Mountains on on Sept. 27.
PEOPLES 178, NORTH COUNTRY 186, LYNDON 191, LAKE REGION 216
In Barton, medalist Aidan Slayton and the Wolves captured a victory over a trio of Northeast Kingdom squads on a rainy afternoon at Orleans Country Club.
Peoples won with a score of 178, followed by North Country 186, Lyndon 191 and Lake Region 216.
Slayton’s 41 paced PA, followed by Ty Whyte 42, Carter Hoffman 46, and Hudson Mace 49.
NCU’s Cash Mosher finished tied for second, carding a 42. Other Falcon leaders were Carson Limlaw (45), Aiden Briggs (49), Ben Warren (50) and Ty George (54).
Lyndon was led by Leo Ploemacher and Josh Gaskin, each with 44. Brent Wells had a 51 and Aiden Bashaw, 52. Lake Region’s top four included Matt Wilcox (52), Bronson Smith (53), Owen Hoyt (55) and Caleb Greenwood (56).
For the girls, North Country’s Olivia Moore and Lake Region’s Bailey Ingalls shared co-medalist honors with a score of 58. Riley Frasier, of NCU, and Emily Kimball, of Peoples, were the two other match participants and each carded a 63.
All three area teams return to action on Wednesday, with Lyndon and North Country at St. Johnsbury CC and Lake Region at Enosburg CC.
