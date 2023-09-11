ST. JOHNSBURY — The title for queens of the Northeast Kingdom will have to be shared for the time being.
Visiting North Country and St. Johnsbury, two of the area’s top girls soccer teams, battled to a 2-2 double overtime draw Monday night.
The Hilltoppers scored in the first five minutes of the half and the Falcons knotted it back up in the last five minutes before the break.
Lily Garey-Wright tallied the game’s opening goal. Teammate Eihlis Murphy was on a breakaway but had her shot saved by NCU goalie Maya Auger. Garey-Wright gathered the ricocheted rebound and tucked the goal away.
North Country’s goal came via Charli Kellaway, who nailed a beauty of a goal from the corner of the 18-yard box.
NCU’s Dakotah Bowen scored off a corner kick 42 seconds into the second half. With 22 minutes remaining, SJA’s Anna Ebert got out on the break after a feed from Garey-Wright and blasted the equalizer off the post and in.
Auger made seven saves for North Country while Jayden Bunnell recorded nine for St. Johnsbury — one of which was a clutch breakaway save in the final five minutes of the second overtime.
North Country (1-1-1) visits defending Division III champion Stowe on Wednesday. SJA (0-1-2) heads to Champlain Valley on Thursday.
VERGENNES 6, LYNDON 0
In Lyndon Center, the Vikings fell to 0-2 on the young season.
Molly Renaudette made 16 saves for Lyndon.
LI is at Thetford on Saturday.
LAKE REGION 3, OXBOW 0
In Bradford, Avery Hansen netted a pair as the Rangers overpowered the Olympians.
10 minutes before half, Sage Sweeney played the ball up from the defensive end to Hansen who carried past the Oxbow back line and converted the one-on-one with the keeper. Hansen struck again 22 minutes into the second off a pass from Isabella Hanover. Hanover received the ball with pressure in the box but delivered a one-time ball to Hansen for a 2-0 lead.
Annabella Aiken made it 3-0 with six minutes left, scoring her first varsity goal via a back pass from Indie Haney. Aiken carried the ball from the Rangers’ defensive end and ripped a shot from outside the 18-yard box.
Sylvia Brownlow recorded two saves for Lake Region, which has yet to allow a goal through three games. Addie Marsh made 14 stops for Oxbow.
“LR was able to maintain control and possession in the midfield, generating lots of offensive opportunities — 21 shots through,” Rangers coach Mary Farnsworth said. “Oxbow’s Marsh and Spear played a tremendous game defensively closing down opportunities.”
Lake Region (3-0) welcomes Peoples on Wednesday.
HAZEN 0, PEOPLES 0 (2OT)
In Hardwick, the Wildcats and the Wolves couldn’t decide a winner as the rival clubs settled on a scoreless draw.
Hazen’s best scoring opportunity came when Caitlyn Davison’s direct kick was saved and punched over the crossbar.
HU’s Ella Renaud and PA’s Sadie Baranyay made eight saves apiece.
“Both teams had decent opportunities to score but would miss the frame of the goal on each occasion,” Wildcats coach Harry Besett said.
Hazen (0-1-1) seeks its first win on the road against Blue Mountain on Wednesday.
LITTLETON 5, WHITE MOUNTAINS 0
In Littleton, Lauryn Corrigan and Addison Hadlock (assist) each scored twice as the Crusaders blanked the Spartans.
Littleton also got a goal and an assist from Julieanne Bromley. The hosts led 3-0 at the half.
Keirra Charest, Hannah Whitcomb and Camryn Whitcomb added assists.
Littleton (4-0) visits Colebrook on Wednesday. White Mountains (0-4-1) travels to St. Thomas Aquinas on Friday.
WOODSVILLE 6, LISBON 0
In Woodsville, Kate Vasconcelos buried a hat trick by halftime, Allee Rowe scored twice and Dory Roy had three assists as the Engineers shut out the Panthers.
Roy found Rowe to open the scoring and then Vasconcelos took over with three straight goals before halftime — her second hat trick thus far for 5-0 Woodsville. Makayla Walker and Katie Houston assisted on Vasconcelos’ second and third tallies.
Rowe kicked off the second half much like she did the first; taking a Roy pass and putting it into the back of the net. Houston closed things off via another Roy delivery.
“Dory Roy and Makayla Walker worked tirelessly in the midfield, contributing four assists combined,” Woodsville coach Sara Lang said. “In the backfield, Natalie Therrien, Jane Roy, Lauren Hatch and Eyrleigh Hambrick kept Lisbon advances at bay.”
Eliza Wagstaff collected seven saves for the Engineers, who led in total shots 26-14. Molly Metcalf recorded 18 for the Panthers.
“Tough one, we got outplayed in all facets of the game,” Lisbon coach Brent Covell said. “It was a good learning experience. We will work hard in practice and improve on what we need to.”
Woodsville welcomes Lin-Wood on Wednesday. Lisbon (1-4) is off until Friday when Colebrook pays a visit. The Mohawks won 3-2 in a previous meeting this season.
BOYS SOCCER
LITTLETON 4, WHITE MOUNTAINS 0
In Littleton, Joelvy Perez’s hat trick fueled the fire in the Crusaders’ victory over the Spartans.
Blake Fillion found Perez on a through pass in the 12th minute for a 12-yard strike.
1-0 at the half, Grady Hadlock’s 22-yard blast doubled the advantage just three minutes into the second. Perez then scored six minutes apart, in the 60th and 66th, to ice the game away. Perez finished from eight yards out (assist Bode Belyea) and then buried a one-timer off a Hadlock cross.
Kyle Fuentes registered four saves in the shutout.
“We got off our game for a bit after Lord went out with an injury, but the boys regrouped and played a good second half possessing the ball and creating quality scoring opportunities,” Crusaders coach Luke Driscoll said.
Both teams are back in action on Wednesday. Littleton (4-0) travels to Colebrook and White Mountains (0-5-1) will be at Newfound.
WOODSVILLE 13, LISBON 0
In Woodsville, Coby Youngman had four goals and two assists, Eli Vasconcelos netted three goals and three assists and Ben Taylor racked up four assists as the Engineers kept their foot on the gas during a blowout win over the Panthers.
Ethan Fenn (assist) and Connor Houston each scored twice for Woodsville, which led 8-0 at the break. Ryan Walker had a goal and an assist and Andre Chumbes had an assist.
Ethan Kimball secured the shutout for the Engineers.
“We had a devastating loss to Woodsville,” Panthers coach Todd Fisher said. “They played hard but unfortunately ran out of steam.”
Woodsville (4-1) hosts Lin-Wood on Wednesday. Lisbon (0-5) welcomes Colebrook on Friday.
FIELD HOCKEY
MISSISQUOI 4, LYNDON 3 (OT)
In Lyndon Center, Adrianne Birtcher scored twice in the Vikings’ hard-fought loss.
Sarah Tanner scored Lyndon’s first goal early in the second quarter to tie things at one.
Down 3-1 in the third, Birtcher tallied twice in the final three minutes to force overtime; her first with just over two minutes remaining and her second with just seven seconds left on the clock off a pass from Molly Smith.
At the 8:18 mark in overtime, Amelia Farreaur spoiled the Vikings’ comeback attempt by sending through the game-winner — her second score of the day.
Missisquoi’s other goals came from Madison Chevalier and Isabella Bennett.
Lyndon (0-3) takes on St. Johnsbury at home on Wednesday.
NORTH COUNTRY 2, STOWE 1
In Newport, Suus Aalders delivered both the Falcons’ goals in a win over the Raiders.
Anisa Brasseur assisted Aalders’ second tally. NCU goalie Ava Bouchard recorded 10 saves.
“Great game, only second game of the season — players are really stepping up their game,” NCU coach Chantelle Bouchard said.
North Country (1-0-1) heads to Harwood on Wednesday.
NEWFOUND 2, WHITE MOUNTAINS 1 (OT)
In Whitefield, the Spartans led most of the match before losing in sudden-death overtime.
White Mountains opened scoring with six minutes remaining in the first quarter. Marjorie Young began play on a corner to Kaya Nkwen-Tamo who passed to Ciera Challinor for the goal.
It remained 1-0 in favor of the Spartans until nine minutes left in the fourth when Isabel Plume connected with Jayden Gilpatrick whose shot deflected over and past WMR goalie Averey Harris.
Tied at the end of regulation, the teams entered a 10-minute sudden-death overtime period which remained scoreless until 39 seconds left to play. Newfound’s Adeline Dollof collected her own rebound and slipped a shot past Harris for the game-winner.
Harris finished with 18 saves while counterpart Alexandra Normandeau made 11 for Newfound. Newfound led in penalty corners 14-6.
“Averey Harris was stellar in goal today, talking to the defense and changing momentum with solid clears and excellent movement in the circle,” WMR coach Jeannine LaBounty said. Adri Dami and Savannah Stone, both in new spots, controlled the right defensive side of the field. They worked really well together. Freshman Chloe Gagnon held her own on the defense playing really tough against a physical Newfound team. Sophie Marceau has a knack for being in the best spot for receiving the ball and gives teammates great options. Ciera Challinor controlled the field well at center half.
“It was a great outing for us. The kids knew Newfound would hit the ball hard and run fast and they played a solid game against them, not giving up any up number runs against Averey. I can’t say enough about how Averey came to play today. She made a huge difference for her team. I’m super proud of my girls, their efforts, and their attitudes today.”
White Mountains (2-2) is at Mascoma Valley on Wednesday.
BOYS GOLF
ESSEX 172, SJA 186, BURLINGTON 207
At Orleans Country Club, Will Eaton shared medalist honors with a 3-over 39 and the Hilltoppers placed second in a four-team match.
Essex won with a score of 172, followed by St. Johnsbury 186 and Burlington 207. Milton also competed but did not score because only two golfers were represented.
Derin Suren and Bryce Turbaugh of Essex shared medalist honors with Eaton. SJA’s Eli Rexford (+6) and Milton’s Christian Gaudio (+8) rounded out the top five.
Rexford, along with teammate Brodie Ryan, were honored before the match for the Hilltoppers’ senior day.
St. Johnsbury is at Kwiniaska Golf Club on Wednesday.