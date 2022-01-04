Sorry, an error occurred.
Updated: January 4, 2022 @ 12:27 pm
White Mountains rallies to beat Littleton 56-46 in a hoops game in Whitefield on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. Avery Hazelton scored 34 points in the win. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
White Mountains knocks off rival Littleton 35-34 in a girls hoops game in Whitefield on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)