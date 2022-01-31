LYNDON CENTER — Big man Tyler Rivard collected 24 points and 20 rebounds and the Hazen Wildcats bounced back from their first loss of the season with a 56-47 victory at Lyndon.
Xavier Hill added 13 points for Hazen, which absorbed its first defeat last week, a home loss to U-32.
The Wildcats led 36-22 at the break.
Evan Sanborn had a team-high 15 points for LI, which hit nine 3s on the night.
“We struggled defending in transition, rebounding and taking care of the ball,” Vikes coach Patrick Rainville said. “Add in the shooting from the line [2 of 12], and it made for a difficult night.”
The Cats host Spaulding and the Vikings visit Lamoille, both on Wednesday.
HU (10-1): Aasha Gould 1-5-7, Jadon Baker 1-0-3, Xavier Hill 4-2-13, Carter Hill 1-0-2, Tyler Rivard 10-4-24, Gabe Michaud 0-1-1, Lincoln Michaud 3-0-6. Totals: 20-FG 12-24-FT 56.
LI (3-9): Gavin Williams 4-0-11, Ethan Lussier 1-0-2, Evan Sanborn 6-0-15, Aiden Bogie 3-0-8, Zach Hale 1-2-4, Chevy Bandy 3-0-7. Totals: 18-FG 2-12-FT 47.
HU 18 18 5 15 — 56
LI 11 11 6 19 — 47
3-Point FG: H 4 (Baker, X. Hill 3); L 9 (Williams 3, Sanborn 3, Bogie 2, Bandy). Team Fouls: H 11, L 19. Fouled Out: L, Williams.
WOODSVILLE 71, GROVETON 28: In Groveton, Woodsville’s Cam Tenney-Burt had a game-high 19 points as the undefeated Engineers sent Groveton to its fourth straight loss. They hit 10 three-pointers along the way.
Cam Davidson (11) also had double figures, while three others had eight points.
The Eagles visit Lisbon Tuesday at 6:30. Also Tuesday, the Engineers host Franklin at 6 p.m.
WHS (9-0): Jimmy Dooley 1-0-2, Connor Houston 1-0-3, Cam Tenney-Burt 9-0-19, Connor Newcomb 1-0-3, Michael Maccini 3-0-8, Landon Kingsbury 3-1-8, Cam Davidson 5-1-11, Nick Vigeant 2-2-6, Elijah Flocke 2-3-8, Roy Austin 1-0-3. Totals: 27-FG 7-11-FT 71.
GHS (7-5): Kaden Cloutier 1-0-2, Ben Wheelock 3-5-12, Blake Champagne 1-0-2, Luke Shannon 3-0-8, Chris Corliss 2-0-4. Totals: 10-FG 5-13-FT 28.
WHS 17 19 19 16 — 71
GHS 6 11 6 5 — 28
3-Point FG: W 10 (Tenney-Burt 3, Maccini 2, Houston, Newcomb, Kingsbury, Flocke, Austin); G 3 (Shannon 2, Wheelock). Team Fouls: W 14, G 11.
BLUE MOUNTAIN 63, TWINFIELD 38: In Marshfield, Evan Dennis tallied 17 points as the Bucks won their fifth straight.
“We had a great first half,” Blue Mountain coach Chris Cook said. “The boys came out of the locker room with great energy.”
The Bucks host Richford Wednesday at 7 p.m.
BM (8-2): Tanner Winchester 4-2-11, Kris Fennimore 1-2-4, Kason Blood 1-0-2, Evan Dennis 7-2-17, John Dennis 4-0-9, Ethan Gilding 1-0-2, Ricky Fennimore 5-0-11, Cooper Ingerson 3-1-7. Totals: 26-FG 7-16-FT 63.
TU (4-4): Gauge 3-5-14, Moran 3-1-10, Alexander 0-1-1, Medose 5-0-11, Roberts 2-1-5, Thresher 0-1-1. Totals: 13-FG 9-18-FT 38.
BM 18 19 19 7 — 63
TU 7 7 6 18 — 38
3-Point FG: B 5 (Winchester, E. Dennis, J. Dennis, R. Fennimore; T 3 (Gauge, Moran, Medose). Team Fouls: B 16, T 10.
DANVILLE 49, STOWE 43: In Stowe, Bears freshman Andrew Joncas had 17 of his 20 points before halftime, and senior Dillon Brigham had 12 of his 14 in the second half as the Bears won their sixth straight.
The win didn’t come easily, Bears coach Jason Brigham noted. “Stowe is a tough place to play,” Bears coach Jason Brigham said. “I’ve had good teams up there before and it’s never an easy time.”
The Bears seed the Raiders again on Wednesday at 7:30 in Danville.
DHS (7-3): Louie Palmieri 1-3-5, Anthoni Guinard 0-3-3, Andrew Joncas 7-3-20, Christian Young 2-2-7, Dillon Brigham 5-3-14. Totals: 15-FG 14-27-FT 49.
SHS (0-11): C. Sautter 2-0-5, Heidelberger 3-0-6, Goodwin 3-1-8, Farley 2-0-5, Guffey 5-2-12, Jackson 1-0-3, Brown 1-0-2, D. Sautter 1-0-2. Totals: 18-FG 3-6-FT 43.
DHS 9 14 13 13 — 49
SHS 8 13 11 11 — 43
3-Point FG: D 5 (Joncas 3, Young, Brigham); S 4 (C. Sautter, Goodwin, Farley, Jackson). Team Fouls: D 13, S 20. Fouled Out: S, D. Sautter.
HARWOOD 55, LAKE REGION 31: In Orleans, the visiting Highlanders outscored Lake Region 34-11 in the second half for the convincing win in a makeup game from a Jan. 10 postponement.
Eleven players scored for Harwood, only one of whom had double figures, with 10 points.
Lake Region senior David Piers led all scorers with 11 points. The Rangers visit Montpelier Wednesday at 7:30.
GIRLS HOOPS
ST. JOHNSBURY 54, BURLINGTON 41: In Burlington, freshman Cassidy Kittredge turned in a career-high 16 points as the Hilltoppers ended a two-game slide with a road Metro victory.
Kittredge hit 3 of 4 of her triples and scored 11 of her points in a stellar second quarter for St. J, which outscored the Seahorses 26-10 in that stanza.
“She played a great all-around game,” Academy coach Jade Huntington said.
The Hilltoppers led 39-20 at halftime.
“Great first half. Let down in second half,” Huntington said.
Kyara Rutledge finished with nine points for the winners, who host South Burlington on Thursday.
SJ (7-3): Lillian Kittredge 3-0-6, Kaylee Weaver 2-0-4, Cassidy Kittredge 3-4-16, Emma Greenan 2-0-4, Kyara Rutledge 4-1-9, Kaia Anderson 3-0-6, Hayden Wilkins 3-0-7. Totals: 24-FG 1-3-FT 54.
BHS (5-5): Mitchell 10-2-22, McDonald 1-0-2, Diebold 2-0-4, Napolitano 1-0-3, Westbrook 3-1-8, Jeffers 1-0-2. Totals: 16-FG 3-5-FT 41.
SJ 13 26 6 9 — 54
BHS 10 10 7 14 — 41
3-Point FG: S 5 (C. Kittredge 4, Wilkins); B 2 (Napolitano, Westbrook). Team Fouls: S 11, B 10.
NORTH COUNTRY 53, VERGENNES 39: In Newport, Falcons freshman Sabine Brueck led the Falcons with 14 points, while teammates Cora Nadeau (11) and Aaliyah Woodburn (10) also made double figures in a makeup game from December.
It was North Country’s third straight win and seventh in its last eight games.
The Falcons see the Commodores again Wednesday in Vergennes.
VU (4-8): Sullivan 2-0-6, Bradford 2-0-6, Almeda 1-0-2, Dubois 2-0-4, Verberg 1-0-2, Felicia Poirier 8-2-19. Totals: 16-FG 2-4-FT 39.
NC (9-4): Josi Fortin 3-2-9, Sabine Brueck 6-2-14, Cece Marquis 2-0-4, Hope Dobler 1-0-3, Libby Prue 1-0-2, Cora Nadeau 4-2-11, Aaliyah Wilburn 5-0-10. Totals: 22-FG 6-13-FT 53.
VU 8 5 14 12 — 39
NC 10 17 12 14 — 53
3-Point FG: V 5 (Sullivan 2, Bradford 2, Poirier); N 3 (J. Fortin, Dobler, Nadeau). Team Fouls: V 9, N 10.
WOODSVILLE 47, GROVETON 38: In Groveton, Mackenzie Kingsbury splashed five 3s and finished with 17 points and Leah Krull added 14 to pace the Engineers.
Woodville pulled away with an 18-10 third quarter.
Marissa Kenison led the Eagles with 16 points.
“We were able to make some open 3s to open up Groveton’s 2-3 zone,” WHS coach Tori Clough said. “Once we did that it opened up gaps in the zone for us to attack and make some layups. We applied some pressure on their guards to disrupt their offense which worked at times and gave us several transition layups. Leah Krull played well for us on both sides of the ball.
Groveton is at Lisbon and Woodsville hosts Franklin (4:30) on Tuesday.
WHS (9-3): Maddie Roy 1-1-4, Eliza Wagstaff 2-1-5, Emily Farr 2-3-7, Mackenzie Kingsbury 6-0-17, Leah Krull 6-1-14. Totals: 17-FG 6-14-FT 47.
GHS (7-4): Mackenzie Pope 1-2-4, Aspen Clermont 2-0-4, Madison Ash 1-5-7, Delaney Whiting 1-0-2, Marissa Kenison 8-0-16, Emily Schafermeyer 2-0-5. Totals: 15-FG 7-13-FT 38.
WHS 8 10 18 11 — 47
GHS 7 6 10 15 — 38
3-Point FG: W 7 (Roy, Kingsbury 5, Krull); G 1 (Schafermeyer). Team Fouls: W 10, G 16.
COLEBROOK 46, WHITE MOUNTAINS 43: In Colebrook, Mohawks guard Haley Rossitto and forward Ariana Lord each had 12 points as the Mohawks gained key index points in this win over the Spartans.
Division III White Mountains beat Colebrook by three points earlier this season, but have lost six of seven going into Wednesday’s game at Berlin.
Spartans senior Morgan Doolan led all scorers with 22 points, while Colebrook junior Shyanna Fuller had 11 rebounds. Lord and teammate Emma McKeage each had four assists.
Colebrook visits D-IV rival Groveton on Friday at 5 p.m. The Mohawks topped Groveton 42-36 on Jan. 22.
WM (6-6): Ciera Challinor 0-3-3, Emma Simpson 2-2-8, Morgan Doolan 8-4-22, Carissa Challinor 2-0-4, Ainsley Savage 3-0-6. Totals: 15-FG 9-16-FT 43.
CA (9-4): Haley Rossitto 6-0-12, Sierra Riff 4-1-9, Shyanna Fuller 2-0-4, Emma McKeage 2-1-5, Sara Fernald 2-0-4, Ariana Lord 4-3-12. Totals: 20-FG 5-10-FT 46.
WM 8 9 9 17 — 43
CA 12 14 9 11 — 46
3-Point FG: W 4 (Doolan 2, Simpson 2); C 1 (Lord). Team Fouls: W 13, C 13.
BOYS HOCKEY
LYNDON 3, MT. MANSFIELD 2: At Fenton Chester Arena, the Vikings had their six-game win streak snapped on Saturday night.
They more than made up for it Monday.
Alex Giroux deposited the game-winner on a feed from Aiden Hale with 15 seconds to play as Lyndon rallied from a 2-0 hole to earn a key Division II victory over Mt. Mansfield (10-3), leapfrogging the Coogs for second place in the standings.
“That was a huge win for us after a very tough loss on Saturday,” LI coach Jeremy Roberge said. “Especially being down two goals after the first even though we outplayed them. I am very proud of how these boys came out and played tonight. That’s how you respond after a tough loss. You come out and play the best game of the year.”
Timmy Gazenmuller and Garett Marchant tallied in the first period to put the visitors up 2-0. But back came the Vikes (8-2).
Nick Matteis trimmed the deficit to 2-1, then Hale found the back of the net on assists from Matteis and Giroux to knot the score just before the end of the second.
“That second goal was huge and as sweet as they get,” Roberge said.
Lyndon’s Logan Miller had 27 saves and MMU’s Declan Heney finished with 33.
“We stayed out of the penalty box tonight and that was another big factor in that victory,” Roberge said.
The Vikings host undefeated Hartford in another D-II showdown on Wednesday night at FCA.
