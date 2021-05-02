WHITEFIELD — Hard-throwing junior right-hander Tyler Hicks combined with sophomore reliever Karter Deming on a no-hitter with 12 strikeouts, as White Mountains Regional polished off rival Littleton 10-0 in six innings on Monday.
With Littleton down 5-0 but threatening, Deming came in with the bases loaded in the fifth inning, and set down the side in order. He induced a fielder’s choice out at home and then struck out the final two batters to escape the jam.
“Karter came in in a pressure situation and made quality pitches,” Spartans coach Ben Hicks said. “He had great composure for a sophomore.”
Hicks added two hits and two RBIs at the plate, as did the top two hitters in the lineup, Brody LaBounty and Robert Breault as WMR had 10 hits overall. Keegan Nelson added a pair of RBIs for the Spartans, who scored four times in the second off Crusader starter Josh Finkle. The hosts then closed the game out with three runs in the fifth and two in the sixth.
Hicks finished with seven strikeouts and five walks in four innings to get the win. Deming had five Ks and two walks in two frames.
White Mountains (5-2) hosts Groveton on Tuesday. The Crusaders (4-3) visit Berlin on Wednesday.
BMU 14, NORTHFIELD 4 (6): In Wells River, Evan Dennis (3-for-4, double, two triples RBI), Collin Punderson (3-for-3, double three RBI) and Ricky Fennimore (2-for-2, two RBI) hit the ball effectively as the Bucks went to 4-0 going into their Tuesday home game with Williamstown.
BM scored runs in the second and fourth innings, and four more in the fifth did most of the damage.
Fennimore got the win in relief of starter Hollis Munson, going 3 ⅔ innings with no hits or walks, and two strikeouts. The Northfield center fielder made the defensive play of the game, said Bucks coach Scott Blood, with a barehanded catch.
The Bucks were right back at it with a Tuesday home game at 4:30 with Williamstown.
GORHAM 26, PROFILE 1 (5): In Gorham, the host Huskies kept Profile winless in the season.
“In the second and third innings Profile committed 22 combined errors, which was our undoing,” Patriots coach Tim Burnell said. That and 17 Gorham hits caused the outcome.
The Patriots look for their first win Friday at Groveton.
LISBON 3, GROVETON 1: In Lisbon, Eagle batters Evan Blanco and Chris Corliss both went 1-for-3, each with a double in the loss.
Blanco pitched five innings allowing the three runs, with seven strikeouts. Riley McVetty got his first start at first base and had the lone RBI for the Eagles (1-3), who were slated to visit White Mountains on Tuesday.
The Panthers went to a 3-3 record going into their next game Wednesday at Colebrook.
SATURDAY
BLUE MOUNTAIN 19, OXBOW 4: In Bradford, Ricky Fennimore (4-for-4, double, RBI) and Evan Dennis (3-for-5, two doubles, four RBI), and senior Collin Punderson (2-for-3, HR, four RBI) hit the ball hard as the Bucks moved to 3-0.
BM plated six runs in the second inning and seven more in the third in the rout.
Dennis started on the mound, going three innings with five Ks, three walks and three runs, all unearned. Freshman Owen Murray pitched the fourth inning, giving up two hits and one run with one strikeout and one walk.
GIRLS LACROSSE
SJA 13, SPAULDING 6: In St. Johnsbury, seniors Polly Currier (two assists) and Ella Ceppetelli (assist) each scored three goals while classmate Mairen Tierney had two goals and two assists as the Hilltoppers improved to 4-2 going into their next game Friday at BFA-St. Albans.
Junior Ellie Rice had a goal and two assists in the dominant win which featured great passing, said Hilltoppers coach Tom Forster. Also scoring were Millie Clarner, Maren Nitsche, Sophia Shippee and Keating Maurer.
Addison Pinard had five of the six goals for Spaulding (2-1).
SOFTBALL
DANVILLE 23, TWINFIELD 0: At Twinfield, rookie pitcher Cassidy Kittredge hurled her second five-inning shutout in a row, while Rylie Cadieux had a two-run homer in the second inning among Danville’s seven hits.
Kittredge, the eighth-grade hurler gave up two hits, fanned 10 and walked just two, and got big defensive help from outfielder Zoe Crocker in the fifth inning, and second baseman Carlie Beliveau in the second frame.
Danville takes a 4-1 record into its next game Thursday at Lake Region.
WOODSVILLE 14, BERLIN 4: In Woodsville, the Engineers emphatically reversed their only loss of the season with a 19-hit onslaught.
“Emily Prest literally rattled the fence all day,” coach Dana Huntington said after the senior went 4-for-5 with three doubles, all reaching the fence. Adding to the outburst were Jessica Riley (3-for-4, two RBI, HR), Mackenzie Kingsbury (two doubles), and Maddie Roy, with three hits out of the ninth spot in the order.
Freshman Mackenzie Griswold pitched four shutdown innings, with five Ks, no walks and three hits in relief of starter Kingsbury. In tandem they held the Mountaineers to five hits; neither team made an error, Huntington noted.
Next for the 7-1 Engineers, road games Wednesday at Lin-Wood, and Thursday at Pittsburg-Canaan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.