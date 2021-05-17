LITTLETON — The whole game between two long-time rivals came down to a couple of mistakes on Monday. Littleton made the errors, White Mountains turned them into two runs and the Spartans held on for a 2-0 win.
For the Spartans, Brayden White and Tyler Hicks combined to hold the hosts to no hits and no runs through the first three innings. Hicks at shortstop aided the cause with five tricky putouts before he took over on the hill in the fourth inning. The hard-throwing junior struck out 10, walked two and hit two to save the game.
The two hits for the Regional were a double by Karter Deming in the first and a single for Heng in the fourth. Only three WMR runners were left on base.
The Spartans also no-hit Littleton in a 10-0 win on May 3.
Grady Millen was strong and went the distance for Littleton on Monday. He threw only 78 pitches in the complete game. Millen struck out three, held WMR to two hits, walked one and hit one. In fact, on most days he pitched well enough to win, if not for those two unearned runs in the second inning.
One of those errors let White aboard to lead off the decisive inning, White swiped second base before Ethan Heng was hit by a pitch. Kegan Nelson laid down a bunt and the throw went astray, sending White home for the eventual game-winner. Heng scored on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Brayden Shallow.
Cam Cook made three nice catches in left field for the Crusaders. Paradice at first and JP Perez at third turned a double play to escape the fourth. The lack of hits stranded eight Crusaders.
“We had solid pitching in Hicks and White,” WMR coach Ben Hicks said. “We played very good defense. Millen kept us off balance at the plate. We took what they gave us in the second inning and that was the difference.”
LHS coach AJ Bray described his season as a little up and down. “We seem to be righting the ship lately. Grady located his pitches and he only threw 78 pitches. That’s very good. We just didn’t get a hit. Hicks is the real deal. The difference was we made two errors together and they didn’t.”
The Regional at 10-2 will be in Berlin on Friday. Littleton at 8-4 will host Woodsville on Friday.
— BY ARLENE ALLIN
WOODSVILLE 13, PROFILE 0: In Bethlehem, Jackson Horne tossed five innings of two-hit ball with eight strikeouts and went 2-for-4 with three runs, an RBI and a stolen base to power the visiting Engineers (5-7).
Corey Bemis (2-for-3, three runs, two RBI, stolen base) and Noah Titorenko (2-for-3, run, two RBI) were solid in the rout.
“We put the ball in play a lot today and finally made a game without an error; something we have struggled to do this year” WHS coach Brent Cox said. “We are starting to piece some things together and we are excited to put a good week of work in before our game Friday against Littleton, which will be a nice test for us before entering playoffs.”
Profile (0-9) is at Lin-Wood on Wednesday. Woodsville’s showdown in Littleton is slated for a 4 p.m. start.
SOFTBALL
WOODSVILLE 12, PROFILE 0 (6): In Woodsville, Emily Prest continued terrorizing the opposition, hitting a solo home run, adding a three-run blast while also drawing two intentional walks in going 2-for-3 with four RBI to lead the Engineers. Woodsville (11-1) tightened its hold on first place in D-IV with second-place Sunapee having lost two straight. The Engineers visit Lin-Wood Thursday, then have senior day Friday at home with Littleton.
WHS did almost all of its damage in the last three innings, ending the game on Morgan Wagstaff’s two-out two-run single.
Despite the score, they struggled early. “Going from [facing] Lexus McIntosh to [Profile’s] Alexis Sellers without a practice, it took us a while to get used to Alexis,” Engineers coach Dana Huntington said. Once that happened, Woodsville hit the ball hard, far and often. Emily Prest belted two homers, Emily Farr added another, “and they were bombs,” Huntington noted. “They would’ve been out of anywhere.”
Overall six Engineers had multiple-hit games, including Mackenzie Kingsbury (four hits). She was just as dominant in the circle, fanning seven in five innings while Mackenzie Griswold pitched the sixth. The two held Profile to two hits. “It’s an extreme luxury I have as a coach,” Huntington noted of his hurlers. “They both work hard at it.”
BOYS LACROSSE
SPAULDING 18, ST. J 11: In Spaulding, Cameron Kearney and Aiden Blouin combined for 10 goals to lead the host Tide.
Gardner Auchincloss (five goals) and Jaden Hayes (four) led the way for the Hilltoppers. Dominik Gray made saves nine for St. J (2-5), which hosts Montpelier for senior day on Friday at 4:30.
GIRLS TENNIS
CHAMPLAIN VALLEY 5, ST. J 2: Moved indoors to the St. J Field House, the visiting Redhawks got their second win of the season over the Hilltoppers. Top local seeds Miwa Ozawa and Mary Fowler won their matches for St. J, and the Redhawks took over after that. The Hilltoppers are in Burlington on Tuesday and host South Burlington Thursday. Both matches begin at 3:30.
Singles: 1. Miwa Ozawa, SJ def. Lindsay Beer 6-3, 6-2; 2. Mary Fowler, SJ def. Cassie Bastress 6-0, 6-1; 3. Tabitha Bastress, CV def. Zhi Hawes 6-0, 4-6, 1-0 (10-1); 4. Erin Fina, CV def. Maggie Anderson 6-2, 6-3; 5. Addie Maurer, CV def. Mckenna Brochu 6-1, 6-1. Doubles: 1. Sage Kehr/Sunny Premsanker, CV def. Ellie Coyle/Kay Connor 5-7, 6-3, 1-0 (10-5); 2. Phoebe Henderson/Charlotte Sisson, CV def. Julia Chadderdon/Maya Bakowski 8-2 (pro-set).
SATURDAY
BLUE MOUNTAIN 13, NORTHFIELD 2 (6): In Northfield, Blue Mountain bounced back strong after its first loss of the season May 13 to Peoples.
The Bucks belted 11 hits led by Evan Dennis (3-for-3, double, RBI), Owen Murray (2-for-2, double, two RBI) and John Dennis (2-for-4, RBI). Ricky Fennimore was the winning pitcher, and the Bucks, currently tied for second with Arlington at 8-1 in D-IV, visit Williamstown Thursday.
