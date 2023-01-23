ST. ALBANS — Hayden Wilkins netted 17 points and the St. J Academy girls basketball team ended a two-game slide with a come-from-behind 39-32 win over host BFA-St. Albans on Monday night.

The Hilltoppers trailed 11-0 to start but brought it to within 16-10 after one and 21-all at the half.

