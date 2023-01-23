ST. ALBANS — Hayden Wilkins netted 17 points and the St. J Academy girls basketball team ended a two-game slide with a come-from-behind 39-32 win over host BFA-St. Albans on Monday night.
The Hilltoppers trailed 11-0 to start but brought it to within 16-10 after one and 21-all at the half.
Kaia Anderson (nine) and Emma Greenan combined for 16 points in the win.
“Very physical battle on the road,” SJA coach Jade Huntington said. “We came up huge with our bench stepping up since we didn’t have Cassidy (injury) or Kaylee (foul trouble). Onto MMU.”
The Hilltoppers visit Mt. Mansfield on Thursday night. St. J beat the Cougars 58-49 on Jan. 3.
SJA (7-3): Rylee Strohm 1-0-3, Kaia Anderson 3-2-9, Emma Greenan 3-1-7, Kacie Nelson 1-1-3, Hayden Wilkins 6-2-17. Totals: 14-FG 7-15-FT 39.
BFA (3-10): L. Garceau 4-0-10, Taber 1-0-2, Reynolds 2-0-4, J. Garceau 2-0-5, Dasaro 3-3-11. Totals: 12-FG 3-7-FT 32.
SJA 10 11 9 9 — 39
BFA 16 5 8 3 — 32
3-Point FG: S 4 (Anderson, Wilkins 3); B 5 (L. Garceau 2, J. Garceau, Desaro). Team Fouls: S 11, B 15.
BOYS BASKETBALL
NORTH COUNTRY 67, LYNDON 49: In Lyndon Center, Brayden Pepin (16 points), Haidin Chilafoux (15) and Cooper Brueck (14) all had strong nights offensively as the Falcons picked up their fifth straight win.
Ethan Lussier tallied a game-high 26 points for the Vikings while Austin Wheeler finished with nine.
The Vikings jumped out to a 20-8 first-quarter lead.
NC hosts Vergennes on Saturday. The Vikings host Montpelier on Wedensday.
NCU (10-2): Cooper Brueck 6-2-14, Brayden Pepin 8-0-16, Jorden Driver 3-0-7, Haiden Chilafoux 6-2-15, Watson Laffoon 0-1-1, Hayden Boivin 2-0-4, Tate Parker 1-0-2, Levi Brewer 0-1-1, Wyatt Descheneau 3-1-7. Totals: 29-FG 7-12-FT 67.
LI (5-4): Gavin Williams 2-0-5, Beckett Bailey 0-2-2, Ethan Lussier 9-3-26, Austin Wheeler 4-0-9, Wyatt Mason 1-0-2, Brody Mosher 1-0-5. Totals: 18-FG 6-7-FT 49.
NCU 20 14 13 20 — 67
LI 8 12 12 17 — 49
3-Point FG: N 2 (Driver, Chilafoux); L 7 (Williams, Lussier 5, Wheeler). Team Fouls: N 13, L 11.
WINOOSKI 56, DANVILLE 50: In Danville, Trevon Bradley poured in 24 points as the visiting Division III Spartans fought off the Bears to stay undefeated.
Andrew Joncas led Danville with 18 points while Anthoni Guinard added 13 points and Arius Andrews finished with six points and 10 rebounds.
Up 26-21 at half, Winooski outscored the hosts 18-9 in the third before the Bears stormed back.
“They and Trevon are very good,” DHS coach Jason Brigham said. “The Guinard brothers both played well. Joncas with 18 points and no space given all night. I’m proud of my boys.”
The Bears are at Twinfield/Cabot on Wednesday.
WHS (8-0): Bradley 10-3-24, Hassan 5-4-16, Surma 4-2-10, Bourgeois 1-0-2, Parris 2-0-4. Totals: 22-FG 9-17-FT 56.
DHS (6-3): Anthoni Guinard 4-2-13, Andrew Joncas 5-5-18, Christian Young 1-3-6, Kohl Guinard 3-0-7, Arius Andrews 3-0-6. Totals: 16-FG 10-15-FT 50.
WHS 16 10 18 12 — 56
DHS 11 10 9 20 — 50
3-Point FG: W 3 (Bradley, Hassan 2); D 8 (A. Guinard 3, Joncas 3, Young, K. Guinard). Team Fouls: W 16, D 17.
