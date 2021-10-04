LYNDON CENTER — St. Johnsbury battled back Monday night to earn a four-set girls volleyball win at Lyndon’s Alumni Memorial Gymnasium.
After dropping the first set, the Hilltoppers stormed back with three straight wins: 26-24, 25-13 and 25-12. The Vikings rolled in the first set, 25-10.
“Though the Hilltoppers started out slow in the first set, they rallied behind great service runs by Abby Reardon, Naemi Krohne, Carlotta Stoffel, Jayden Henderson and Haley Chen,” SJ coach Laura Gary said. “The Hilltoppers spread the floor in the front row, which led to solid sets by setters Jayden Henderson and Wyllough Austin, and resulting in kills by Emily Ely, Haley Chen, Naemi Krohne, Carlotta Stoffel and Cailin Meigs. This was a solid team win.”
The Hilltoppers (3-4) visit CVU on Wednesday. The Vikings (0-4) are at Burlington on Friday.
GIRLS GOLF
KINGSBURY SECOND AT STATE: In Salem, N.H., Woodsville senior Mackenzie Kingsbury tied for second place at the 2021 New Hampshire state individual golf tournament at Campbell’s Scottish Highlands on Saturday.
Kingsbury, a star pitcher on the softball team, carded a personal-best round of 47 in the nine-hole Medal Division event. Brianna Caston of Plymouth won with an 8-over 43.
Courtney Smith of Exeter and Phoebe Blake of Derryfield School shared runner-up honors with Kingsbury.
Engineer senior Anna McIntyre finished tied for seventh with a 52.
“The girls have had a great three years and it was good to see them have a good showing their senior year,” WHS coach Brett Cox said. “They represented our community well and I am thankful to have coached them. I know they will be ready for our team state tournament on Oct 12 at Laconia.”
Carys Fennessy of Dover won the Championship Division (18 holes) with a 3-under 68.
BOYS GOLF
RANGERS NIP PEOPLES: At Copley in Morrisville, the Rangers turned in a season-low score of 176 to edge the Wolves by one stroke.
Ty Whyte of Peoples earned medalist honors with a 39.
Logan Curtis was the low man for Lake Region, carding a 43. Joe Wilcox and Fintan Letzelter bagged 44s and Duncan Lovegrove fired a 45 for the balanced Rangers.
“Great team performance with all six golfers breaking 50,” LR coach James Ingalls said. “Very proud of the growth they have shown.”
BOYS SOCCER
LITTLETON 2, LISBON 1: In Lisbon, Mike Hampson controlled a misplayed ball and slotted it home with 1:45 to play to lift the Crusaders in a hard-fought Division IV battle.
Joelvy Perez of Littleton tied the game 1-all with 17 minutes remaining. Lisbon went ahead 1-0 with 3:30 left in the first half, Dylan Colby finishing a goalie punt from Andrew Strout.
Kyle Fuentes finished with 10 saves for Littleton; Strout made eight for Lisbon.
“We’re playing well, but we’re 0-3 in the last three games and have only scored two goals,” Panther coach Les Poore said. “That needs to change for us to compete. We’ve been unlucky around the net and hopefully, that changes.”
Lisbon (6-6) at Groveton on Wednesday. Littleton (6-5) hosts Woodsville on Thursday,
WOODSVILLE 7, MOULTONBOROUGH 0: In Moultonborough, Cam Tenney-Burt had two goals and an assist to help propel the Engineers on the road.
Andre Chumbes (goal, two assists), Sammy Sarkis (goal, assist), Coby Youngman (goal, assist), Nathaniel Chumbes (goal), Jack Boudreault (goal) and Ben Taylor (assist) got into the points column.
Cam Davidson and Ethan Kimball split the shutout in net for Woodsville. The Engineers (7-2-1) visit Littleton on Thursday.
COLCHESTER 4, ST. J 1: In St. Johnsbury, Joey Klemm turned in a hat trick and added an assist as the Lakers send the Hilltoppers to their fourth straight defeat.
Braden Towle also tallied for Colchester (5-4).
Brandon Demars snagged the lone goal for St. J (3-4-1), which visits South Burlington on Wednesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
WOODSVILLE 2, MOULTONBOROUGH 1, OT: In Moultonborough, Leah Krull knocked home the game-winner six minutes into the first overtime to lift the Engineers in a matchup of two of the top four teams in Division IV.
Paige Smith deposited a feed from Brianna Youngman 3 minutes into the game for a 1-0 Woodsville lead. The Panthers responded with Kat Gleeson equalizer at the 17-minute mark.
Eliza Wagstaff turned in 10 saves in net for the Engineers (9-1), who visit Littleton on Thursday in a premier regular-season clash.
Gracy Boucher saved nine shots for Moultonborough (9-2).
FIELD HOCKEY
U-32 3, NORTH COUNTRY 0: In Newport, Morgan Ribolini scored twice and Caitlyn Fielder added another as the Raiders ended the Falcons’ three-game win streak.
“Tough game,” NC coach Chantelle Bouchard said. “Standout players Bryn Jenness and Clarissa Demers; great offense. Ava Bouchard in goal with 25 saves, one beautiful stick save.”
The Falcons (4-3) are at Spaulding on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.