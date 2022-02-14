Monday H.S. Roundup: Hilltoppers Stun Rival Vikings At FCA

LYNDON CENTER — Lucas Puskus had two goals and an assist as the St. Johnsbury hockey team stunned rival Lyndon Institute 6-2 on Monday in a Division II hockey tilt at Fenton Chester Arena
Ronnie Tucker added a goal and two assists, while Ryder Busto (three assists), and Camden Ignjatovic (goal, assist) also were key for St. J, which had one win coming in and lost 7-1 to Lyndon earlier this season.
Also scoring for the victors were Holden Newland and Ian McNeil while Karson Clark stood on his head with 51 saves.
Up 2-1 after the opening frame, the Hilltoppers ripped off four goals in the second period to lead 6-1.
Nick Matteis and Alex Giroux scored for the Vikings. Garret Shatney made 26 saves for reeling Lyndon, which has lost five straight and six of seven.
The Hilltoppers (2-13) visit Brattleboro Tuesday at 3. The Vikings (8-7) host Milton Wednesday at 6 p.m.
ALPINE SKIING
LI’S BERTRAN TOPS: Lyndon Institute’s Clara Bertran won the girls giant slalom on Monday at the NVAC (Northern Vermont Athletic Conference) alpine ski meet at the Middlebury Snow Bowl.
Her two-run time of one minute 53.12 seconds was just fractions of a second ahead of Mt. Mansfield runner-up Cara Gagliardi (1:53.36), teammate Emma Stepniak (third, 1:53.55) and Stowe’s Anika Wagner (fourth, 1:53.64).
Abby Kantor of St. Johnsbury just missed a top-10 finish among the 66 skiers, taking 11th place in 1:59.74. Iga Stepniak, Emma’s twin sister, was 15th in 2:00.53.
In the boys race, top local Alvaro Bertran Bravo of Lyndon took fourth place. His two-run time of one minute 51.2 seconds left him trailing South Burlington winner Rex Jewell (1:48.66) and teammate, runner-up Justin Shafritz (1:49.96). CVU’s Ari Diamond was third among the 52 racers, in 1:50.41.
In finishing 15th, St. J Academy’s Wyatt Knaus just beat the two-minute mark at 1:59.19. Teammates Cameron Clark (19th, 2:01.06) and Forster Goodrich (20th, 2:01.95) also had good runs. The Hilltoppers’ David Kantor bombed his first run in 57.01 seconds, the fastest run of the day for St. J.
The NVAC slaloms will be contested Tuesday at the Snow Bowl. This year’s state meet will be held at Burke Mountain on Feb. 28 (GS) and March 1 (slalom).
BOYS HOOPS
ST. J 48, SOUTH BURLINGTON 36: In South Burlington, Fritz Hauser tied a season-high with 27 points, hitting 13 field goals, as the Hilltoppers won their fourth straight game.
After a slow start, the Hilltoppers went ahead 24-23 at halftime and seized control with a 14-5 advantage in the third.
Hauser also had 27 points against Rice.
The Hilltoppers visit BFA-St. Albans on Thursday night.
SJ (12-1): Colby Garey-Wright 2-0-5, Aidan Brody 1-0-2, Murphy Young 1-0-3, Sam Begin 2-0-4, Cole Banks 3-1-7, 13-0-27. Totals: 22-FG 1-4-FT 48.
SB (8-7): Bouggard 0-1-1, Taylor 7-1-18, Sweet 1-0-3, Gordon 3-0-9, Mayer 1-0-3, Sandberg 1-0-2. Totals: 13-FG 2-7-FT 36.
SJ 9 15 14 10 — 48
SB 14 9 5 8 — 36
3-Point FG: SJ 4 (Garey-Wright, Young, Hauser 2); SB 9 (Taylor 3, Sweet, Gordon 3, Mayer, Sandberg). Team Fouls: SJ 9, SB 9.
NORTH COUNTRY 59, MISSISQUOI 29: In Highgate, Cayde Micknak scored 19 and Cooper Brueck tallied 16 as the unbeaten Falcons rolled to their 14th win.
NC outscored the hosts 34-12 in the second half.
The Falcons host Mt. Mansfield on Thursday.
NC (14-0): Cooper Brueck 6-3-16, Cayde Micknak 9-1-19, Jorden Driver 3-0-6, Austin Giroux 3-1-8, Wyatt Descheneau 2-3-7, Brayden Pepin 0-1-1, Trevor McAllister 1-0-2. Totals: 24-FG 9-11-FT 59.
MV (3-13): Surprise 0-2-2, Geller 3-0-6, Neilson 1-0-3, Fournier 0-1-1, Unwin-Jackson 4-1-11, Luneau 3-0-6. Totals: 11-FG 4-6-FT 29.
NC 14 11 14 20 — 59
MV 9 8 4 8 — 29
3-Point FG: N 2 (Brueck, Giroux); M 3 (Neilson, Unwin-Jackson 2). Team Fouls: N 15, M 16. Fouled Out: M, Fournier.
HAZEN 59, THETFORD 43: In Hardwick, forward Tyler Rivard carried the Wildcats with a huge 33-point, 18-rebound effort.
“Not our best team effort; we rode Tyler tonight,” HU coach Aaron Hill said. “We came out very flat. Definitely struggled on the offensive end with our finishing, but Tyler just dominated.”
Hazen is at Lamoille on Wednesday.
TA (3-11): Clay 1-1-3, Briglin 1-0-2, Gilman 3-0-9, Parkman 5-0-10, Vance 3-0-6, Protzman 2-0-4, Boonfarley 4-0-9. Totals: 19-FG 1-2-FT 43.
HU (13-3): Jadon Baker 3-0-7, Xavier Hill 2-0-6, Carter Hill 4-0-8, Tyler Rivard 13-7-33, Ryker Willett 0-2-2, Lincoln Michaud 0-2-2. Totals: 22-FG 12-24-FT 59.
TA 12 10 12 9 — 43
HU 19 10 10 20 — 59
3-Point FG: T 3 (Gilman 3, Farley); H 3 (X. Hill 2, Baker). Team Fouls: T 18, H 10. Fouled Out: T, Protzman, Parkman.
PEOPLES 54, LAKE REGION 43: In Orleans, Chandler Follansbee had 25 points for the Wolves, who improved to 7-7.
Carter Montgomery had 20 points and David Piers 15 for Lake Region going into their Friday night game at Hazen.
LIN-WOOD 55, PROFILE 42: In Bethlehem, Cam Clermont and Jake Avery scored 20 points apiece as the Lumberjacks avenged a 57-46 loss to the Patriots earlier this season.
Cayden Wakeham his six 3s and finished with 20 points while Josh Robie added 19 in the loss.
The Patriots host Groveton on Thursday night.
LW (9-7): Clermont 7-2-20, Perry 4-0-9, Avery 7-4-20, Chase 1-0-2, Awan 2-0-4. Totals: 21-FG 6-14-FT 55.
PS (9-7): Josh Robie 7-3-19, Riley Plante 1-1-3, Alex Leslie 3-4-10, Cayden Wakeham 7-0-20. Totals: 18-FG 8-11-FT 52.
LW 11 18 16 10 — 55
PS 16 10 19 7 — 52
3-Point FG: L 7 (Clermont, Perry, Avery 2); P 8 (J. Robie 2, Wakeham 6). Team Fouls: L 12, P 13.
LITTLETON 60, GROVETON 39: In Groveton, Jeff Santo had 22 points, Carmichael Osorio added 15 and Mike Hampson collected eight assists, six steals and six rebounds as the Crusaders got out to a 35-18 halftime lead en route to their third straight win.
“Always a good win in Groveton,” LHS coach Trevor Howard said. “We played pretty well, shorthanded. Jeff and Carmichael played great. Mike had a great all-around game.”
“We didn’t do a good job getting back,” Eagles coach Mark Collins said. “They got a lot of easy baskets in transition.”
The Eagles visit Profile on Thursday at 5. The Crusaders host Pittsburg-Canaan Friday at 6.
GHS (10-7): Jace Ramsey 2-0-4, Kaden Cloutier 2-0-5, Aiden Whiting 3-0-7, Ben Wheelock 2-0-4, Luke Shannon 2-1-5, Brody Platt 1-0-2, Gage Collins 1-0-2, Chris Corliss 5-0-10. Totals: 18-FG 1-4-FT 39.
LHS (12-2): Grady Millen 3-0-6, Mike Hampson 1-0-2, Kayden Hoskins 3-0-7, Jeff Santo 11-0-22, Carmichael Osorio 7-0-15, Cam Cook 1-0-3, Landon Lord 2-0-5. Totals: 26-FG 0-2-FT 60.
GHS 11 7 8 13 — 39
LHS 18 17 16 9 — 60
3-Point FG: G 2 (Cloutier, Whiting); L 3 (Hoskins, Osorio, Cook). Team Fouls: G 7, L 6.
GIRLS HOOPS
BLUE MOUNTAIN 35, NORTHFIELD 24: In Wells River, Jordan Alley had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds and Lauren Joy tossed in 11 points in the Bucks’ fourth straight win.
Blue Mountain outscored the visitors 16-6 in the decisive frame.
The Bucks play their third game in four days Tuesday night, hosting Stowe at 6.
NHS (9-7): Knapp 2-2-8, Higgins 3-0-6, Moorby 2-0-5, Korrow 1-0-3, Sanders 1-0-2. Totals: 9-FG 2-8-FT 24.
BM (13-4): Lauren Joy 5-0-11, Jordan Alley 3-5-11, Karli Blood 1-0-3, Felicity Sulham 3-1-7, Keegan Tillotson 1-0-3. Totals: 13-FG 6-14-FT 35.
NHS 4 7 6 7 — 24
BM 7 8 16 4 — 35
3-Point FG: N 4 (Knapp 2, Moorby, Korrow); B 3 (Joy, Blood, Tillotson). Team Fouls: N 13, B 8.
GROVETON 35, LITTLETON 27: On senior day in Groveton, the Eagles held Littleton to three points in the fourth quarter wn route to their sixth straight win.
“We did what we had to do offensively to win the game,” GHS coach Tim Haskins said. “A lot of people worked hard rebounding, especially in the second half.”
Senior Emily Schafermeyer had a team-high nine points in her last regular-season home game. “Emily and Mackenzie Pape, our other senior, both played well,” Haskins noted.
It was the regular-season finale for the Crusaders, who lost their third straight.
“Same story as the last two games, too many unforced turnovers, a lack of defensive intensity, and not able to get over the hump in the second half,” Crusaders coach Dale Prior said. “We need to get ready for the postseason and be a tough out no matter who we play.”
Groveton plays its finale Tuesday at Profile. The scheduled 5 p.m. start may be delayed due to busing issues, Haskins said.
LHS (12-6): Addison Hadlock 3-0-6, Lauren Corrigan 1-0-2, Kaylee Manzella 1-1-3, Lauryn McKee 3-3-10, Jamielee Lamarre 1-0-2, Maddy Carbonneau 1-0-2. Totals: 11-FG 4-8-FT 27.
GHS (13-4): Mackenzie Pape 2-0-4, Julie Glover 3-0-6, Madison Ash 2-2-6, Marissa Kenison 2-2-6, Emily Schafermeyer 3-0-9, Delaney Whiting 2-0-4. Totals: 14-FG 4-9-FT 35.
LHS 8 8 8 3 — 27
GHS 10 5 12 8 — 35
3-Point FG: L 1 (McKee); G 3 (Schafermeyer). Team Fouls: L 12, G 6.
PROFILE 41, LIN-WOOD 23: In Bethlehem, freshman Kaya Knight scored 17 points as the Patriots secured their second straight win.
Teammates Mya Brown and Maddie Koehler added 10 each.
The Patriots play their regular-season finale tonight at home with Groveton.
LW (2-14): Ciarleglio 5-0-10, Kate Clermont 1-4-6, Drapeau 1-0-2, Kiley Clermont 2-1-5. Totals: 9-FG5-12-FT 23.
PS (6-11): Mya Brown 4-2-10, Morgan Presby 2-0-4, Maddie Koehler 5-0-10, Kyah Knight 4-9-17. Totals: 15-FG 11-22-FT 41.
LW 4 3 8 8 — 23
PS 11 6 9 15 — 41
Team Fouls: L 17, P 14.
LISBON 31, MOULTONBOROUGH 27: In Moultonborough, the visiting Lisbon Panthers outscored the hosts 11-4 in the fourth in rallying for their third straight win.
Sara Brown (nine points) and Kaitlyn Clark combined for 17 points, and had eight steals each for Lisbon, which plays its regular-season finale Tuesday at 4:30 at home with Franklin.
Kiley Hill had seven steals as Lisbon had 25 on the night. Clark also added eight rebounds.
“Very rough game tonight,” Lisbon coach Brent Covill said. “We were trailing with .58 seconds left. Sara hit a layup, Kaitlyn stole the inbound, got fouled and hit two clutch free throws. We are certainly winning games at the right time.”
LRS (6-11): Kaitlyn Clark 2-3-8, Sara Brown 4-1-9, Kiley Hill 2-1-5, Tori Jellison 2-0-4, Kendal Clark 2-0-4, Natasha Holbrook 0-1-1. Totals: 12-FG 6-14-FT 31.
MA (5-11): Gleeson 3-0-6, Sherkanowski 2-0-4, Whiting 1-0-2, Johnson 2-0-4, Boucher 4-1-11. Totals: 10-FG 1-5-FT 27.
LRS 6 7 7 11 — 31
MA 9 2 12 4 — 27
3-Point FG: L 1 (Ka. Clark); M 2 (Boucher). Team Fouls: L 9, M 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.