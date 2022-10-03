ST. JOHNSBURY — The St. J Academy volleyball team turned in a straight-set win over visiting Lyndon in a volleyball clash Monday night at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium.
St. J won 25-15, 25-17, 25-18 to earn the season sweep and move above the .500 mark.
“Service runs by Madalyn Atkinson kept the Hilltoppers on top and our front row was hitting well due to Jayden Henderson’s beautiful setting and decision making,” Hilltopper coach Laura Gary said. “The entire team hustled which resulted in some impressive digs.”
Clara Hernandez (eight aces, kill, four assists, six digs) and Grace Martin (two aces, four kills, four assists, six digs) paced the Vikings.
“They played really well, worked as a team, had some beautiful saves and were point to point for quite a bit of the night losing ground to a couple of really hard servers from St J,” LI coach Tamara Martin said.
SJA (5-4) hosts BFA-St. Albans on Friday night at 6. Lyndon (2-5) visits Enosburg on Wednesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
CVU 5, ST. J 0: In Hinesburg, scoreless at halftime, Chloe Pecor scored four times in 20 minutes to propel the unbeaten Redhawks to the home win.
Lily O’Brien got the final tally with 1:21 to play.
Emma Allaire made a save for CVU (6-0-1). Emily Kostruba was busy with 13 saves for St. J (2-6) hosts South Burlington on Saturday night at 7.
WOODSVILLE 1, MOULTONBROUGH 0: In Woodsville, Makayla Walker’s header off a cross from Paige Smith with 4:44 gone in the second half was the deciding goal as the Engineers snagged their 10th win of the season.
Eliza Wagstaff saved nine shots in the win. The Panthers dipped to 5-4-1.
The Engineers (10-1) have eight days to prepare for a showdown with Profile next Tuesday.
WHITE MOUNTAINS 3, COLEBROOK 1: In Colebrook, Ayanna Ronish scored twice, once via header, while Josie DeAngelis finished with three assists in the Spartan victory.
Emma Simpson also tallied for the victory.
DeAngelis was able to find forward Ayanna Ronish with a cross and Ronish put in a header to make the match 2-0 in the 44th minute. Ronish finished the scoring in the 47th minute from another assist from DeAngelis.
Ariana Lord cut the deficit to 3-1 with a long-distance shot in the 66th minute for the Tribe.
“It was an excellent team display from the Spartans, with each member able to contribute to the overall victor,” WM coach Stephen Welch said.
Tara St. Cyr had 13 saves for WMR (3-8), which plays at Newfound on Friday. Colebrook (1-9) visits Moultonborough on Thursday.
LAMOILLE 6, LYNDON 0: In Hyde Park, Molly Renaudette saved 11 shots for the Vikings.
LI (0-6-1) is at U-32 on Friday.
NORTH COUNTRY 5, THETFORD 0: In Newport, Sabine Brueck scored a first-half hat trick, two assists coming from Emma Fortin, and the Falcons rolled to their fourth straight win.
Charli Kellaway provided two assists and Mackenzie Parenteau delivered a 14-yard strike to get on the scoresheet.
The final goal on the day came off a long throw-in from Kellaway to Anya Kennedy, who settled, side-stepped two Thetford defenders and fired a bullet.
The Falcons outshot Thetford 17-5.
Sisters Rileigh and Randi Fortin combined in net to record the clean sheet.
The Falcons (6-2) visit Harwood on Thursday for a key match.
HARWOOD 2, LAKE REGION 0: In Duxbury, the Highlanders got two first-half goals and held on to move their record to 7-2.
Anna Brundage and Ciera Fiaschetti each made three saves in the win. Sylvia Brownlow saved eight shots for Lake Region.
“LR played well containing Harwood on the attack, and minimizing their opportunities,” LRU coach Mary Farnsworth said. “Heather Alexander and Sage Sweeney played a standout game for LR on defense.”
The Rangers (3-5-1) host Paine Mountain on Friday.
BOYS SOCCER
COLCHESTER 3, ST. J 2 (OT): In Colchester, Henry Bacon scored the overtime game-winner off a corner kick to lift the Lakers in a Metro thriller.
Demunga Alfani and Quinn Dousevicz also tallied for the Lakers.
Jorge Trade netted two goals for St. J while Gerardo Fernandez and Andres Burillo-Lozano notched assists.
Jonah Kalach-Chelminsky had eight saves for the Hilltoppers (4-3), who host South Burlington on Wednesday in their first home game since Sept. 10.
WHITE MOUNTAINS 3, COLEBROOK 0: In Colebrook, Jake Silver tallied a goal and an assist to propel the Spartans.
Eli Percey and Rob Southworth also scored while Ethan Heng picked up an assist in the victory.
Trevor Armstrong saved 11 shots for the visitors.
WMR (3-8-1) heads to Winnsiquam on Wednesday. CA (3-8) is at Moultonborough on Thursday.
WOODSVILLE 3, MOULTONBOROUGH 0: In Woodsville, Ryan Walker finished a pair of passes from Nathaniel Chumbes and the Engineers moved to 9-1 on the season.
Landon Kingsbury also scored for the hosts, who led 1-0 at halftime.
Cam Davidson and Ethan Kimball combined for the shutout in net.
WHS (9-1) hosts Blue Mountain on Thursday.
DANVILLE 3, BLUE MOUNTAIN 1: In Danville, Andrew Joncas tallied twice to fuel the Bears.
Arius Andrews got the first goals for DHS, which led 2-0 at the break. Joncas’ second goal came on a header off a Nate Despathy cross from long and wide.
Danville (2-7) hosts Oxbow on Saturday. Blue Mountain (0-8) visits Woodsville on Thursday.
GOLF
CURTIS, LAKE REGION PREVAIL: In Orleans, Logan Curtis carded a 39, helping the Rangers prevail in a three-team match at Orleans Country Club.
Curtis edged Stowe’s Isaiah Thomas by a stroke.
Lake Region finished with 174 points, besting Stowe (181) and Lyndon (188).
Ranger scorers included Curtis, Wilcox (42), Duncan Lovegrove (43) and Cade Fortin (50).
Viking scorers were James Young (443), Ian Lantange (45), Ryan Hall (49) and Austin Wheeler (51).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.