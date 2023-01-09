Monday H.S. Roundup: Joncas, Bears Stop Fairfax; Hilltoppers Overpower Wolves

DANVILLE — Lauren Joncas fired in 21 points, Kendall Hale added 12 and Laci Potter finished with 11 as the Danville Bears fought off visiting BFA-Fairfax 50-43 in a girls basketball clash Monday night.
Joncas hit three triples and was 10 of 14 at the foul line. She and Hale combined for all seven of DHS’ 3-pointers.
Down 36-35 after three quarters, the Bears won the fourth quarter, 15-7.
“Everyone really stepped up tonight, very proud of the team,” DHS coach Nick DeCaro said. “Lots of girls rotated in and gave us a lift. Our underclassmen stepped up huge and our seniors kept everyone level-headed when it got tight tonight. When we needed it the most, we found each other and finished strong.”
The Bears visit Twinfield/Cabot on Wednesday.
BFA (0-6): Niles 3-1-7, Skillman 5-2-12, Love, 2-0-5, Villeneuve 4-4-15, McIntyre 1-0-2, Drury 1-0-2. Totals: 16-FG 7-14-FT 43.
DHS (2-6): Sloane Morse 1-0-2, Laci Potter 2-7-11, Kendall Hale 4-0-12, Lauren Joncas 4-10-21, Lynsey Lavely 1-0-2, Michaella Wetherell 1-0-2. Totals: 13-FG 17-25-FT 50.
BFA 7 12 17 7 — 43
DHS 3 15 17 15 — 50
3-Point FG: B 4 (Love, Villeneuve 3); D 7 (Hale 4, Joncas 3). Team Fouls: B 23, D 11. Fouled Out: B, Rainville, Skillman, Benjamin, Miller.
ST. J 54, SOUTH BURLINGTON 24: In South Burlington, Hayden Wilkins’ 10 points led a balanced offensive night as the Hilltoppers jumped on the Wolves early and pushed their record to 5-1.
Anna Ebert and Cassidy Kittredge each had eight points for St. J, which had 10 players in the scoring column.
“Strong showing on the road playing against a very physical team,” SJA coach Jade Huntington said. “I continue to be both impressed and proud of our consistent team effort on both ends of the floor.”
The Hilltoppers host Brattleboro on Wednesday.
SJA (5-1): Kaylee Weaver 2-0-4, Anna Ebert 4-2-8, Rylee Strohm 1-0-2, Brianna Bunnell 2-0-4, Cassidy Kittredge 4-0-8, Kaia Anderson 2-0-4, Emma Greenan 3-0-6, Kacie Nelson 2-2-6, Adrianna Hever 1-0-2, Hayden Wilkins 4-1-10. Totals: 25-FG 3-5-FT 54.
SB (2-6): Griffin 4-0-10, Simone 0-1-1, Hayes 1-1-3, Duffy 1-0-2, Aleah Staley 3-1-7, Alece Staley 0-1-1. Totals: 9-FG 4-15-FT 24.
SJA 15 20 11 8 — 54
SB 9 4 6 5 — 24
3-Point FG: S 1 (Wilkins); SB 2 (Griffin 2). Team Fouls: S 16, SB 15.
BLUE MOUNTAIN 46, NORTHFIELD 24: In Northfield, Jordan Alley tallied 21 points and nine boards as the Bucks held the Marauders scoreless in the first quarter and rolled to the road victory.
Kyra Nelson added 10 points for the Blue Mountains (7-1).
The Bucks had 14 steals, three each from Lauren Joy, Alley and Felicity Sulham.
“Girls played hard right off the opening tip and we were able to jump out to a bit of a lead,” BMU coach Scott Farquharson said. “We did some good things on offense and the defense was solid. Jordan had a good game tonight and led the scoring but many girls contributed. Good team win.”
The Bucks are at Twinfield next Monday.
BMU (7-1): Lauren Joy 2-2-7, Kyra Nelson 4-0-10, Jordan Alley 7-7-21, Karli Blood 2-0-4, Keegan Tillotson 0-2-2, Stephanie Boyce 1-0-2. Totals: 16-FG 11-16-FT 46.
NHS (2-4): Powers 2-0-4, Humbert 2-0-4, Higgins 3-3-9, Korrow 1-0-2, Sanders 2-0-5. Totals: 10-FG 3-8-FT 24.
BMU 12 11 14 9 — 46
NHS 0 7 11 6 — 24
3-Point FG: B 3 (Joy, Nelson 2); N 1 (Townsend). Team Fouls: B 7, N 14.
WOODSVILLE 55, LIN-WOOD 10: In Woodsville, Eliza Wagstaff nailed five 3s and finished with 29 points to help the Engineers snap a three-game slide.
“We played well on the offensive end,” WHS coach Tori Clough said. “We moved the ball well against the zone. We had a lot of good open looks that we knocked down which opened up our inside game. We defended well and were able to get hands in passing lanes and come away with some steals which allowed us to score some transition baskets.”
Woodsville hosts Mascenic on Friday.
LW (1-5): Ki. Clermont 0-2-2, Ka. Clermont 3-0-6, LeBlanc 1-0-2. Totals: 4-FG 2-4-FT 10.
WHS (4-4): Makayla Walker 1-0-3, Brianna Youngman 1-0-2, Jaylah Hogue 3-0-6, Eliza Wagstaff 10-4-29, McKenna Locke 3-0-6, Katie Houston 2-1-6, Paige Royer 1-1-3. Totals: 21-FG 6-14-FT 55.
LW 2 3 4 1 — 10
WHS 15 10 12 18 — 55
3-Point FG: W 7 (Walker, Wagstaff 5, Houston). Team Fouls: L 11, W 11.
BOYS BASKETBALL
HARWOOD 53, NORTH COUNTRY 47: In Newport, Cole Hill’s 16 points paced the Highlanders past the Falcons.
Harwood also got a dozen points each from Cooper Olney and Tobey Bellows. HU led 24-17 at half.
North Country was led by Cooper Brueck with 14 points. Jorden Driver added nine and Haiden Chilafoux had seven.
NC hosts Mt. Abraham on Wednesday.
NCU (5-2): Cooper Brueck 6-0-14, Brayden Pepin 1-0-2, Jorden Driver 4-1-9, Haiden Chilafoux 3-0-7, Hayden Boivin 1-3-5, Levi Brewer 1-1-3, Noah Fortin 2-0-5, Wyatt Descheneau 1-0-2. Totals: 18-FG 5-11-FT 47.
HU (2-2): Olney 1-9-12, Bellows 3-4-12, Hill 7-0-16, Davey 1-0-3, McHugh 2-0-4, Clapp 2-2-6. Totals: 16-FG 15-23-FT 53.
NCU 11 6 11 19 — 47
HU 9 15 14 15 — 53
3-Point FG: N 6 (Brueck 2, Driver 2, Chilafoux, Fortin); H 6 (Olney, Bellows 2, Hill 2, Davey). Team Fouls: N 22, H 8. Fouled Out: N, Brueck.
LAKE REGION 36, LAMOILLE 35: In Orleans, Aiden Poginy tossed in 11 points to lead the Rangers to their first win of the season.
Lake Region trailed 24-15 at the half but outscored the Lancers 21-11 after the break.
LR’s Charlie Thompson (eight) and Jonathon Piers combined for 15 points.
Lake Region looks to keep it rolling when U-32 pays a visit on Wednesday.
LR (1-5): Owen Rogers 1-0-2, Charlie Thompson 4-0-8, Jonathon Piers 2-2-7, Lincoln Racine 1-2-4, Aiden Poginy 3-2-11, Carlos Martinez 1-0-2, Beren Lovejoy 1-0-2. Totals: 13-FG 6-10-FT 36.
LU (2-5): Conger 1-0-3, Ernst 4-2-13, Locke 6-4-17, Hungerfond 1-0-2. Totals: 12-FG 6-8-FT 35.
LR 9 6 11 10 — 36
LU 15 9 7 4 — 35
3-Point FG: LR 4 (Piers, Poginy 3); LU 4 (Conger, Ernst 2, Locke). Team Fouls: LR 13, LU 10.
WOODSVILLE 61, LIN-WOOD 49: In Woodsville, Ryan Walker pumped in 17 points on the strength of four triples as the Engineers upped their record to 7-1.
Cam Davidson (16) and Landon Kingsbury combined for 31 points for the two-time Division IV champs. WHS surged to a 35-17 halftime lead by outscoring the visitors 19-6 in the second frame.
Lin-Wood senior Jake Avery finished with a game-high 31 points and reached the 1,000-point milestone in the third quarter. He entered the game 12 points shy of the mark.
Woodsville hosts Mascenic on Friday.
LW (2-4): Clermont 4-1-9, Avery 14-1-31, Blood 2-0-4, C. Manning 2-0-5. Totals: 22-FG 2-6-FT 49.
WHS (7-1): Mike Hogan 3-0-6, Ryan Walker 4-5-17, Coby Youngman 1-0-3, Jack Boudreault 2-0-4, Landon Kingsbury 5-5-15, Cam Davidson 7-2-16. Totals: 22-FG 12-16-FT 61.
LW 11 6 14 18 — 49
WHS 16 19 22 4 — 61
3-Point FG: L 3 (Avery 2, Manning); W 5 (Walker 4, Youngman). Team Fouls: L 16, W 8.
ALPINE SKIING
SJA GIRLS, BOYS THIRD AT SNOWBOWL: In Middlebury on the Cameron Trail, the St. J boys and girls each finished third in an alpine ski meet, Hilltopper coach Patrick Anderson said.
Competing schools were South Burlington, CVU, Rice, Burlington, SJA, Essex and LI.
Top local male finishers were Alex Harden (seventh) and Liam Rice (eighth) from SJA. Top local female finishers were Bri Allegra (sixth) from LI and Macy Moore (14th) from SJA. Addison Heath and Ari Leven from SJA also cracked the top 15 (14th and 15th).
CVU and South Burlington went 1-2 in the boys team event. CVU and Rice were the top two teams on the girls side. Rex Jewell of South Burlington was the winner in 43.61 seconds. Ella Lisle of CVU reigned on the girls side.
