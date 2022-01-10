Monday H.S. Roundup: Kenison, Eagles Improve To 6-0; Hilltoppers Kick Off Alpine Season

GROVETON, N.H. — Defense ruled at both ends of the court on Monday as the Groveton Eagles took down White Mountains Regional 37-27.
Junior Marissa Kenison had 16 points and eight rebounds in keying the win. She made all eight of her free throws in the second half, and went 9 of 11 overall.
In a low-scoring game between two upper-echelon D-III and D-IV teams, “we did what we needed to offensively, and we played a very good defenisve game,” Groveton coach Tim Haskins said. “We run a fairly patient offense anyway, but the story of this game was the defense. It’s good because we pick up an extra point for an out-of-division game.”
The Eagles visit Franklin on Friday, while the Spartans are at Newfound next Tuesday.
WMR (5-2): Jaylin Bennett 3-2-9, Morgan Doolan 6-3-16, Ainsley Savage 0-2-2. Totals: 9-FG 7-9-FT 27.
GHS (6-0): Mackenzie Pape 1-0-2, Julie Glover 1-0-2, Madison Ash 2-1-5, Marissa Kenison 3-9-16, Emily Schafermeyer 3-0-8, Delaney Whiting 2-0-4. Totals: 12-FG 10-13-FT 37.
WM 9 1 6 11 — 27
GHS 12 6 9 10 — 37
3-Point FG: W 2 (Bennett, Doolan); G 3, Schafermeyer 2, Kenison). Team Fouls: W 11, G 13. Fouled Out: W, Olivia Shallow.
ALPINE SKIING
SEASON DEBUT: St. J Academy made its season debut in a Monday GS on the Cameron trail at the Middlebury Snow Bowl. Nine teams were expected but only four were in attendance, said Hilltoppers coach Patrick Anderson.
Champlain Valley (CVU), present along with S. Burlington and Mt. Mansfield, won both races. With some 30 skiers in the fields, freshmen Abby Kantor and Zach Alamuddin were fastest for St. J. Kantor was fifth, leading teammates Madigan Maurer (12th), Elizabeth Lopes (14th), and Alia Davis (16th).
Alamuddin took eighth place in topping St. J in the boys race, followed by teammates David Kantor (ninth), Wyatt Knaus (12th) and Liam Rice (13th).
“There wasn’t a lot of snow, but the course held up nicely,” Hilltoppers coach Patrick Anderson said. “The big thing, it was great just being back on the hill. It was our first race of the season.”
Coach Anderson hopes for big things from the teams this year. “We have one of the strongest freshman classes in the past several years,” he noted. “I expect both Zach and Abby to have an immediate impact. Anticipate both squads being very competitive.”
The Hilltoppers host a meet on Monday at Burke. A sizeable field is expected, Anderson said. “That’ll show us where we are and what we have as a team,” he said.
Girls: CV 14, SJ 36, MM 63, SB 67. Boys: CV 16, SB 30, SJ 42, MM 104.
